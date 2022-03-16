Much of Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are at marginal risk for severe weather today and Friday, including possible quarter-size hail and high winds, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, said today’s severe weather only poses a marginal risk to Tallapoosa County, labeling the storm about one out of five on the agency’s severe thunderstorm scale. For this afternoon, there is only a risk for potentially quarter-size hail.
As of around 11 a.m., hail was reported in Slapout, a community in Elmore County, just to the southwest of Tallapoosa County.
A portion of the panhandle of Tallapoosa County, near Lee and Macon counties, is at a slightly higher risk on Friday for hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph and a possible tornado. Friday’s weather has been classified two out of five, the standard “slight risk” classification, in terms of severity.
“Hopefully, these will not be a big event, but we want to always be prepared. These are low end threats, but not zero, and anytime you have a storm there is potential for damage,” Moran noted.
The severe weather for today will last from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 8 p.m. tonight. Friday’s storms are expected to span much of the morning and afternoon.
For even lower-risk storms like these, Moran added that there is a potential for hazardous driving conditions and property damage. Heavy rains can flood roadways or create flash flooding in low-lying areas. Higher winds pose a risk to damaging outside furniture so Moran advises trampolines and other similar furniture be secured as well as other safety measures be in place regarding severe weather.
“I encourage everyone to have a plan, that includes where they are going to shelter if needed, and then to have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather alerts.”