A Titus woman and juvenile were killed in a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening. The crash that occurred at approximately 4:37 p.m. April 30 when a 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by Tevin Robinson, 30, of Thonotosassa, Fla., crossed the center line, side-swiped a 2022 Chevrolet Trax driven by Jessica Lynn, 38, of Heflin, and then collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Shelia A. Frost, 57, of Titus.
A child passenger in Robinson’s vehicle and Frost was fatally injured in the crash. Robinson and Debra L. Davenport, another passenger in Robinson’s vehicle, were transported to Baptist South Medical Center with injuries.
Frost and the juvenile both were pronounced deceased on the scene.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 231 north, near the 172.6 mile marker, approximately 11 miles north of Wetumpka.
No further information is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.