Most anyone with a connection to Eclectic will say the community provides to those in need when times are tough.
Town of Eclectic councilmember Carmen Winslett said this time around it is hard to pin down one shining example of a person or an organization extending a helping hand.
“It’s a general thing,” she said. “There’s not one thing. It’s just the community as a whole.”
Winslett said among those jumping is WOW Catering.
“As soon as WOW Catering found out schools would be shut down, they made lunches available to kids for no charge,” she said. “They are a new business and immediately stepped up to help the community.”
The town’s sole coffee shop began delivering its java.
“Not only is Cornerstone Coffee offering curbside pick up, they are also delivering to people’s homes now,” Winslett said. “It is really cool. I’m one of those who needs my coffee.”
Winslett mentioned the streaming videos Original Grace Boutique is producing lifts her spirits and makes for engaging entertainment.
“The ladies at the boutique are selling online now and their videos are great,” Winslett said. “I like to watch their videos. They seem to bring everyone up a little bit.”
Original Grace Boutique owner Marie Rippy said the videos are intended to show customers the personalities of her employees.“They like the fact that we own a women’s boutique and we act normal,” she said. “We’re not pretentious and that amuses them and gets them excited about coming back here. We’re just trying our best.”
Rippy said the decision to build an online store before COVID-19 shuttered most all small businesses was fortunate.
“I don’t know personally many businesses that got any help,” she said. “So we’re on our own trying to make it.”
She said she is doing all she can to keep paying the store’s employees.
“The income of our business has dropped — a lot,” Rippy said. “In my heart, I was not willing to cut off Lacey, my manager. People are trying to get unemployment, but it takes weeks to get that. Families cannot wait weeks to get help. I just tried to maintain paying all my bills and take care of her.”
She said as businesses begin to open to the public she intends to continue focusing on online sales.
“We’ve been open almost five years now,” she said. “In order for us to grow and serve this community well, I have to bring in profits from outside Eclectic. If I want to hire more girls or grow in anyway, I have to reach out. Anything I do to grow this business benefits this community.”
Winslett said the Eclectic Pawn Shop has not seen much of a decrease in business.
“He’s been busy with people coming in needing help who are not working or not getting unemployment,” she said. “He’s helped a lot of people.”
Eclectic Pawn owner Wade Jones said the store remains open and busy.
“Construction tools, firearms and ammunition are the most popular items being sold right now,” he said. “Also, loans are up.”
Jones said in a small town like Eclectic pawn shops are vital during times when the job market is down because banks tend to be more stringent with loan requirements than a pawn shop.
Beyond the business aspect, Jones said it is good to see the community come together to support one another.
Winslett said First Baptist Church of Eclectic delivered Easter cheer to many kids in the town.
“It was devastating when Easter service and Easter egg hunts were canceled,” Winslett said. “First Baptist took Easter baskets and hid eggs in the yards of the youth. A friend of mine has not even been able to step out of her house for weeks. They did Easter for her daughter and sent my friend a text message for her daughter to go outside that they had left her something.”