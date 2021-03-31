Wetumpka Winn-Dixie

The Winn-Dixie locations in Wetumpka (pictured) and Millbrook are now offering COVID-19 vaccines. The Herald / Briana Wilson

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Tuesday, March 30, that it would be expanding the number of Alabama pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.

The company initially announced last week that 12 locations in the state, including Wetumpka and Millbrook, would begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 31. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) allocated 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 Winn-Dixie locations.

But now, the company has said it will have 2,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to administer at all of its stores that feature a pharmacy, which translates to 34 stores in 17 counties. Pharmacies are expected to start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Friday, April 2.    

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.

The Millbrook Winn-Dixie is located at 3625 Alabama 14, and the Wetumpka Winn-Dixie is located at 5326 N. U.S. 231.

Those who are vaccine-eligible can schedule an appointment online at the Winn-Dixie website. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

For a full list of vaccine locations see below:  

Alexander City

Anniston

Auburn 

Bessemer

Birmingham

Clanton

Dothan

Eufaula

Fairhope

Foley

Fultondale

Jasper

Millbrook

Mobile

Montgomery (Two locations: Mobile Highway and Vaughn Road)

Northport

Opelika

Phenix City

Pinson

Prattville (E. Main Street)

Rainbow City

Selma

Semmes

Trussville

Tuscaloosa

Wetumpka