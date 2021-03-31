Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Tuesday, March 30, that it would be expanding the number of Alabama pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.
The company initially announced last week that 12 locations in the state, including Wetumpka and Millbrook, would begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 31. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) allocated 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 Winn-Dixie locations.
But now, the company has said it will have 2,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to administer at all of its stores that feature a pharmacy, which translates to 34 stores in 17 counties. Pharmacies are expected to start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Friday, April 2.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.
The Millbrook Winn-Dixie is located at 3625 Alabama 14, and the Wetumpka Winn-Dixie is located at 5326 N. U.S. 231.
Those who are vaccine-eligible can schedule an appointment online at the Winn-Dixie website. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
For a full list of vaccine locations see below:
Alexander City
Anniston
Auburn
Bessemer
Birmingham
Clanton
Dothan
Eufaula
Fairhope
Foley
Fultondale
Jasper
Millbrook
Mobile
Montgomery (Two locations: Mobile Highway and Vaughn Road)
Northport
Opelika
Phenix City
Pinson
Prattville (E. Main Street)
Rainbow City
Selma
Semmes
Trussville
Tuscaloosa
Wetumpka