Mason Blackwell

Caleb Turrentine / Tallapoosa Publishers Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell pins Helena’s Brayden Haynes.

The Southeast Wrestling (SEWrestle) website released the third Alabama Wrestling coaches poll with Wetumpka High leading the way as a team, ranking No. 4 in Class 5A-6A around the state.

Not only did Wetumpka’s program maintain their state ranking, a number of athletes also made the individual poll list as well, five of which came from Wetumpka.

Tallapoosa and Elmore County athletes were also on the list in their respective weight classes.

Benjamin Russell and Reeltown High each had two on the list, while Elmore County High picked up one on the list.

A complete list of individual rankings is below

Class 1A-4A Individuals

No. 3 Tanner Hill, Reeltown, 138-pound

No. 4 Labrian Ponds, Reeltown, 195-pound

Class 5A-6A Rankings

No. 2 Sandlin Pike, BRHS, 120-pound

No. 6 Noah Smith, Wetumpka, 120-pound

No. 2 Kyler Adams, Wetumpka, 138-pound

No. 5 Xander McWilliams, Wetumpka, 145-pound

No. 1 Mason Blackwell, Wetumpka, 195-pound

No. 2 Abe Preston, Wetumpka, 220-pound

No. 3 Matt Brown, Elmore County, 220-pound

No. 3 Damian Lowry, BRHS, 285-pound

