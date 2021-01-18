The Southeast Wrestling (SEWrestle) website released the third Alabama Wrestling coaches poll with Wetumpka High leading the way as a team, ranking No. 4 in Class 5A-6A around the state.
Not only did Wetumpka’s program maintain their state ranking, a number of athletes also made the individual poll list as well, five of which came from Wetumpka.
Tallapoosa and Elmore County athletes were also on the list in their respective weight classes.
Benjamin Russell and Reeltown High each had two on the list, while Elmore County High picked up one on the list.
A complete list of individual rankings is below
Class 1A-4A Individuals
No. 3 Tanner Hill, Reeltown, 138-pound
No. 4 Labrian Ponds, Reeltown, 195-pound
Class 5A-6A Rankings
No. 2 Sandlin Pike, BRHS, 120-pound
No. 6 Noah Smith, Wetumpka, 120-pound
No. 2 Kyler Adams, Wetumpka, 138-pound
No. 5 Xander McWilliams, Wetumpka, 145-pound
No. 1 Mason Blackwell, Wetumpka, 195-pound
No. 2 Abe Preston, Wetumpka, 220-pound
No. 3 Matt Brown, Elmore County, 220-pound
No. 3 Damian Lowry, BRHS, 285-pound