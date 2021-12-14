The 2021 Elmore County football season finished earlier than usual this season, with no teams making it past the first round of their respective playoffs. But despite the shorter than usual season, there were no shortage of highlights and star players this season.
The 2021 All-Elmore County Football team is headlined by Offensive Player of the Year Jalyn Daniels, Defensive Player of the Year Mikey Forney, and Coach of the Year Mike Battles.
Daniels, a senior running back for Tallassee, had 216 carries for 1,396 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Forney, a senior linebacker for Holtville, had 124 tackles and finished his career 23rd all time in tackles in the state of Alabama.
Here’s the 2021 All-Elmore County Football Team.
QB: Austin Champion, Edgewood junior
In his first year leading the Edgewood offense, Champion found plenty of success both through the air and on the ground. He completed 143 of his 271 pass attempts for 2,215 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 184 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing.
RB: Antonio Trone, Stanhope junior
Trone was arguably the county’s biggest workhorse this season, averaging over 150 yards per game. He finished his junior campaign with 139 carries for 1,546 yards (11.1 yards per rush) while scoring 17 touchdowns.
RB: Quinn Wilson, Wetumpka senior
Wilson was one part of the Indians’ two-headed rushing attack, and he thrived in the position this year. The 6-foot, 210 pound running back rushed 95 times for 606 yards and 4 touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 13 receptions for 256 yards and 2 touchdowns.
RB: Shawn Brackett, Holtville junior
Brackett, in his first full season as the main starter, showed why he can excel in that role. He finished the year with 174 carries for 854 yards (4.9 yards per rush) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown.
WR: Trevor Rodie, Edgewood senior
The senior receiver broke out in a big way this season and put up receiving numbers like Edgewood coach Chad Michael had never seen before. He finished they year with 63 catches for 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns.
WR: Jackson Thomas, Stanhope junior
Thomas, in his second year as a starter, broke out in a big way as a junior. He led the Stanhope passing attack with 44 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns in only seven games. He also added 7 rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
WR: John Williamson, Holtville senior
Williamson, in his senior year, had one of the area’s biggest breakout seasons. The two-way player had 35 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns on offense, and he added two interceptions as a defensive back.
TE: P. J. Merkerson, Wetumpka senior
Merkerson showcased all season that he can be effective both as a pass catcher and a blocker. Through the air, he finished with six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns, nearly a 20 yards per catch average.
ATH: Payton Stephenson, Elmore County junior
Stephenson, in his second season as starting quarterback, proved why he was one of the biggest dual threat players around. He passed for 1,048 yards on the year and added 1,104 rushing yards on 198 carries.
OL: Colton Jones, Edgewood senior
Jones anchored the Wildcats’ offense for the entire year, and he ended the season grading out at 87 percent. He was selected for the AISA All-Star game where he won the East’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman.
OL: Jacob Reeves, Stanhope senior
Stanhope’s top offensive lineman finished his career with yet another impressive campaign, and he helped lead a very strong Stanhope rushing attack this year. He recorded a team-leading 37 pancake blocks while grading out at 88 percent.
OL: Lane Talley, Holtville senior
As a first-year starter this year, Talley helped dominate the left side of Holtville’s offensive line. The senior powered a strong Holtville rushing attack as he graded out at 88 percent on the season.
OL: Jawon McCurty, Tallassee senior
McCurty finished his Tallassee career with a stellar junior campaign where he headlined a potent rushing attack from the Tigers. In 10 games, he graded out at 84 percent and also played on the defensive line, where he recorded 17 tackles.
OL: Jacoby Jenkins, Wetumpka junior
Jenkins is a large body at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and he showed his strength this season in the passing game. In 167 passing plays, Jenkins allowed only three sacks while he recorded 22 pancake blocks and graded out at 82 percent.
DL: Cooper Mann, Holtville senior
Mann highlighted a strong Holtville front, recording 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. He also intercepted two passes, recovered one fumble and defended one pass.
DL: Steven Nolen, Wetumpka senior
Nolen is one of the biggest players in the area at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, and he used that size to stuff the run all season long at defensive tackle. The senior finished the year with 50 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 4 quarterback hurries.
DL: Caleb Foster, Stanhope senior
Foster joined a long list of dominant Stanhope defensive lineman this year. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end was nearly unblockable as he recorded 80 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.
DL: Jordan May, Tallassee
May, at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, used his long frame to his advantage this year. In only 10 games played, the defensive end recorded 68 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
LB: Justin Crumbaugh, Wetumpka junior
Crumbaugh turned in another impressive campaign this year to lead Wetumpka’s dominant defense. The 6-foot-1, 225 pound linebacker recorded 94 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 interception.
LB: Fred Bass, Stanhope senior
Bass, in his final season as a Mustang, was all over the field in every game he played in. The star linebacker finished the year with 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception. He also forced two fumbles, blocked a kick and scored one defensive touchdown.
LB: Dylan Price, Wetumpka senior
Price had one of the best overall defensive seasons of any player in the county, and he showcased his versatility by recording 65 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.
LB: Zavion Carr, Tallassee senior
Carr headlined the Tallassee defensive unit which held six of their 11 opponents to 18 points or less. Carr was the leading tackler out of the Tigers’ linebackers and finished the season with 62 tackles and 2 sacks.
DB: Patrick Williams, Stanhope senior
Week in and week out, Williams put opposing receivers in jail. The senior cornerback finished his Stanhope career by recording 52 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a county-high 6 interceptions.
DB: Tre Seabon, Wetumpka senior
Seabon took a new role with the Wetumpka defense this year and played a hybrid role between outside linebacker and safety. He showcased both the ability to tackle and the ability to cover by recording 40 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 pass breakup.
DB: Jashawn Mays, Stanhope junior
Mays only played in eight games this year, but his presence was instantly felt when he was playing. The junior safety finished the season with 42 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.
DB: Avery Thomas, Wetumpka senior
Thomas is one of the most skilled defensive backs in not only the county but also the state. This year, he recorded 30 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble. He recently played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.
K: Alex Londell, Wetumpka senior
Londell proved this season to be one of the area’s most consistent kickers. Over the course of the season, he made 18 of his 21 point after touchdown attempts, good for an 86 percent rate of success.
P: Cooper Mann, Holtville senior
Mann was extremely effective nearly every single punt he kicked this season. He had 40 punts for an average of 37.6 yards per attempt, and he downed 20 of his 40 punts inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt of the season went 69 yards.
HONORABLE MENTION: Edgewood Academy OL/DL Bryson Boone, Sr., LB JT Brazell, Sr., OL Jake Allison, Sr., DB Gabe LeMaster, So.; Elmore County RB/DB CJ Wilkes, So., LB Jackson Mann, Fr., OL Myles Eyerly, So.; Holtville OL Ethan Alston, Jr., QB Tanner Potts, Jr., WR Dalton Yarroch, Sr., DE Kei Webb, Jr.; Stanhope Elmore DT Jaquize Buycks Sr., LB Orenthal Martin, So., DE Deurion Clemons, Sr., QB Jacob Bryant, So.; Tallassee LB Marciano Smith, Sr., QB Tyler Ellis, Jr., WR Ziggy Holloway, So., OL Logan Thompkins, Sr., OL Max Moore, Sr.; Wetumpka RB Stone Minnifield, Sr., QB Nate Rogers, So., WR Quashawn Wright, Jr., P Logan Weighall, Jr., DE Ronald Harris, Jr., LB Lamarius Jackson, Sr., DB Kadarius Brown, Jr.
SUPERLATIVES
Special Teams Star – John Williamson, Holtville
Dual Threat – Payton Stephenson, Elmore County; Nate Rogers, Wetumpka
Clutch Moment – Jackson Thomas game-winning catch versus Eufaula
Big Play Threat – Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee
Toughest – Colton Jones, Edgewood Academy
Physical Monsters – Caleb Foster, Stanhope; Jaquize Buycks, Stanhope; Tre Seabon, Wetumpka
Takeaway Machine – Patrick Williams, Stanhope
Newcomer of the Year – CJ Wilkes, Elmore County
Glue Player – Mikey Forney, Holtville
Deep Ball Receiver – Trevor Rodie, Edgewood Academy
Best Game – Wetumpka 18, Tallassee 14