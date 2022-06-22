The 2022 baseball season has come to an end in Elmore County, and plenty of success and milestones were seen this season. 12 players were selected to be on the All-County first team, while 12 were added to the second team. The remaining players were added as honorable mentions.
The team is headlined by Player of the Year Todd Wilson, who excelled both on the mound and at the plate as he helped lead Holtville to the Class 5A state championship.
The Elmore County Coach of the Year is Holtville’s Scott Tubbs. Tubbs, winning the award for the second-consecutive season, had to lead Holtville through multiple injuries to a Class 5A state championship appearance. It was Holtville’s first state championship appearance since 1983.
The teams, in alphabetical order, are as follows:
FIRST TEAM
Ty Brooks, Wetumpka INF
Brooks, who is committed to South Alabama, is one of the flashiest players not only in the county, but in the entire state. He hit .416 this season with 32 hits, five doubles, five triples, 22 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Sean Darnell, Elmore County INF/P
For the second straight season, Darnell lit up opposing pitchers at the plate. Elmore County’s star two-way player ended up hitting .450 with 36 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 27 RBIs, 35 runs scored and 22 stolen bases while only striking out five times. On the mound, he was 7-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts.
Evan Duncan, Stanhope Elmore OF/P
Duncan, the biggest player in the county standing at 6-foot-6, jumped onto the scene this year. The outfielder hit .436 with 48 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBIs. On the mound, he served as the Mustangs’ closer and went 8-0 with two saves, a 1.73 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 innings.
Kyle Morrison, Wetumpka INF/P
Morrison, a Troy signee, entered the season as one of the best power hitters in the county, and he showed multiple times this season by hitting .402 with 38 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs, 30 RBIs and 44 runs scored. Batting in the leadoff, he was pitched around many times and walked 28 times.
Tanner Potts, Holtville INF/P
Potts, one of the slickest fielding third basemen in the state, had a stellar season for Holtville both on the mound and at the plate. He finished the year with a .406 average with 52 hits, 12 doubles, one home run and 47 RBIs. On the mound, he finished with a 9-2 record and a 2.30 ERA.
Jaxon Shineflew, Wetumpka P/INF
Shineflew, who is also committed to South Alabama, was lights out on the mound this season. The junior left-hander had a 7-1 record with a 1.02 earned run average. In 46.1 innings pitched, he allowed only eight earned runs on 28 hits and 16 walks. He struck out 79 batters.
Sam Silas, Holtville INF
Silas, a Jacksonville State commit, held down shortstop and was one of the key pieces of Holtville’s lineup. He ended the season with a .401 average with a team-high 55 hits, five triples, one home run, 40 RBIs, 49 runs scored and 30 stolen bases.
Garritt Terrell, Wetumpka C
Terrell had one of the best seasons of any player in Elmore County this season. The Indians’ catcher led Wetumpka in batting with a .425 average with 31 hits, nine doubles, one home run and 28 RBIs. He showed a veteran approach at the plate with 20 walks and only six strikeouts.
Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore INF/P
Walls, a Troy commit in both baseball and football, was another one of the top two-way starts around the county. On the mound, Walls finished with a 1.33 ERA, lowest on the Mustangs, with 48 strikeouts in 42 innings. At the plate, he .360 with 40 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBIs.
Chase Williams, Stanhope Elmore OF/UTIL
There isn’t a baseball player in the county as fast as Williams, who plays seemingly every position for the Mustangs. This year, Williams led all hitters with a .475 batting average and had 58 hits, 11 doubles, three triples and 19 RBIs. He scored 46 runs and had 28 stolen bases.
Todd Wilson, Holtville P/OF
Wilson, the Elmore County Player of the Year, was the spark plug that led Holtville to the Class 5A state championship this season. The leadoff hitter hit .368 with 49 hits, three triples, two home runs, 38 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 30 stolen bases. On the mound, the ace had a 6-1 record with a 1.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 74 innings. He threw one no hitter this year.
Colin Woodham, Stanhope Elmore P/UTIL
Woodham has served as the Mustangs’ ace on the mound the last few seasons, and this year was no different. The southpaw was lights out most of the season as he finished the year with a 1.65 ERA, 91 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 68 innings. Opposing hitters had only a .180 batting average against him.
SECOND TEAM
Drey Barrett, Holtville INF/P
Cole Downey, Elmore County INF
Clayten Gough, Tallassee C
Walker Hall, Edgewood Academy P
Doug Johnson, Wetumpka P/OF
Braxton Potts, Holtville OF
Cooper Rogers, Elmore County P
Caleb Rohrbach, Stanhope Elmore C
Kason Shaffer, Holtville P
Payton Stephenson, Elmore County INF
Zach Stevens, Stanhope Elmore INF/P
Brock Whitt, Edgewood Academy OF
HONORABLE MENTION
JT Brazzel, Edgewood Academy INF
Bradley Boone, Edgewood Academy P
Mikey Forney, Holtville 1B
Conner Gregg, Stanhope Elmore DH/1B
Brock Herring, Elmore County OF
Noah Jones, Wetumpka INF
Tevin Landrum, Stanhope Elmore OF
Cooper Mann, Holtville OF
Brady Mason, Tallassee P
Drew Richardson, Tallassee INF
Weston Tubbs, Holtville OF
Clark Wood, Elmore County OF