The 2022 softball season has come to an end in Elmore County, and plenty of success and milestones were seen this season. 10 players were selected to be on the All-County first team, while 10 were added to the second team.
The remaining players were added as honorable mentions. The team is headlined by Player of the Year Mya Holt, who shined in all facets of the game this year.
The Elmore County Coach of the Year is Holtville’s Reese Claybrook. Claybrook helped turn Holtville’s program back around as the Bulldogs returned to the AHSAA Class 5A regional tournament a year after winning only seven games.
The teams, in alphabetical order, are as follows:
FIRST TEAM
Chloe Baynes, Tallassee OF
Baynes ended her Tallassee career as one of the best players in the history of Alabama softball. The senior had a .678 batting average with 101 hits, 82 runs and 53 stolen bases. She reached the 400-hit mark earlier in the season, becoming only the fourth player ever to reach the milestone. She finished her career with 434 hits.
Bailea Boone, Holtville OF
For the second-consecutive year, the Holtville freshman lands on the All-County team after a stellar season in the outfield for the Bulldogs. Boone had the best batting average on Holtville’s team, hitting .545 with 66 hits, nine doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs. She also scored 45 runs and stole 19 bases.
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood Academy INF/C
Brown, which has also been named All-County in volleyball and basketball this year, makes this list for the second consecutive season. The sophomore played both shortstop and catcher for Edgewood Academy this year, and she hit .366 with 15 extra base hits and 21 stolen bases this year. She had a .442 on base percentage and .936 fielding percentage.
Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka INF
Wetumpka’s star shortstop, a Purdue commit, recorded 86 hits this season while hitting .537 with a .601 on base percentage. She had eight doubles, 10 triples, one home run and 22 RBIs. She was a huge threat on the base paths as she scored 75 runs this year and 55 stolen bases.
Belle Haynes, Tallassee INF
Haynes did everything for the Tallassee softball program this year. The star senior shortstop hit .432 with 57 hits, 12 doubles, eight home runs, 60 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. She finished her career with 306 hits, 232 RBIs and 160 stolen bases.
Mya Holt, Wetumpka P
Holt, only a sophomore, was the area’s biggest dual-threat player. As a pitcher, she went 27-8 with a 1.08 earned run average with 160 strikeouts. She allowed only 30 earned runs the entire year. At the plate, she hit .444 with 16 home runs and 77 RBIs. She is the 2022 Elmore County Player of the Year.
Kelbi Johnson, Stanhope Elmore INF
Johnson, one of the best overall athletes in the entire county, was also named All-County in basketball and volleyball. After dealing with an injury early in the season, she returned and hit .338 with 27 hits, eight doubles, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 33 runs and three stolen bases. She had a .471 on base percentage.
Avary Lumpkin, Tallassee INF
Lumpkin had already proven herself as one of the area’s best power hitters, but the senior infielder had one of the best batting averages in the county this year as well. She finished her senior season with a .475 batting average, 65 hits, 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 74 RBIs.
Anna Catherine Segrest, Elmore County INF
Segrest, the Panthers’ shortstop, led Elmore County in nearly every batting category possible this year. She had 73 hits this year with 22 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 53 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. As good as she was at the plate, she was just as good in the field as she had a .890 fielding percentage.
MacKenzie Smith, Elmore County INF
Smith, a Snead State commit, also had a stellar season to help lead Elmore County to its second consecutive state tournament appearance. Smith hit .429 this season with a .476 on base percentage, 66 hits, four home runs and 46 RBIs. She had a .958 fielding percentage at first base.
SECOND TEAM
Madelyn Becker, Elmore County INF
Chloe Davidson, Tallassee INF/P
Anna Guillot, Edgewood Academy INF
Jada McLeod, Stanhope Elmore INF
Ashtyn Pannell, Elmore County OF
Jasmine Russell, Wetumpka INF
Abi Snider, Holtville INF
Molly Snow, Edgewood Academy OF
Kylie Snowden, Holtville DP
Ella Watson, Wetumpka P/UTIL
HONORABLE MENTION
Cassidy Bowers, Wetumpka C
Kennedy Bradshaw, Holtville DP
Lily Davenport, Wetumpka UTIL
Avery Goff, Holtville C/INF
Summer Hutcheson, Holtville OF/P
Khloe Jones, Stanhope Elmore INF/C
Brooke Royster, Tallassee C
Alexis Walls, Tallassee P
Shakeria Washington, Stanhope Elmore C/INF