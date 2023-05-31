The 2023 soccer season in Elmore County has come to an end, and there was plenty of success across the five boys teams in the county. Four of the five teams reached the playoffs, while history was made for all.
The Elmore County soccer team, led by Coach of the Year Josh Pack, won a playoff game and reached the Final Four for the first time in program history, while Wetumpka won the area championship and reached the second round of the 6A playoffs.
There was also plenty of individual success, such as Tallassee sophomore Irvin Delfin scoring 30 goals and being named All-State for his offensive efforts. Player of the Year Brody Worrell was responsible for 30 team goals himself as he shined from a defensive position.
Here is the 2023 All-County Boys Soccer Team.
FIRST TEAM
Will Blocker, Tallassee senior forward
Blocker was the county’s leading scorer a year ago, and he kept up his scoring ways as Tallassee had a stellar year on the pitch. Blocker had 25 goals to nearly match his 28 from a year ago.
Irvin Delfin, Tallassee sophomore midfielder
Delfin, an All-State selection across the entire state, was the county’s top scorer this season. The sophomore found the back of the net 30 times this year and added 11 assists as he helped Tallassee set a school-record 15 wins.
Kaige Ferguson, Holtville senior midfielder
Ferguson scored five goals and added five assists this season in the midfield, but his impact was much more than the points scored. Ferguson controlled the team through the midfield and helped Holtville to wins through the year.
Curtis Greenlee, Stanhope Elmore senior defender
Greenlee was one of the Mustangs top defenders this year and capped off his senior season by helping lead Stanhope to the Class 6A playoffs this year.
Landon Harrelson, Elmore County senior defender
Harrellson was Elmore County’s top defender this season as he helped lead the Panthers to the Final Four for the first time in school history. In the playoffs, Harrelson helped lead Elmore County to two shutout wins in the first two rounds.
Austin Holley, Wetumpka junior forward
Holley was a star in the front of Wetumpka’s offense. The junior was named the team’s MVP as he recorded 21 goals and nine assists and was named the Man of the Match four times throughout the year.
JT Howell, Elmore County goalkeeper
Howell had a stellar season in the net for the Panthers. After recording three shutouts in area play in the regular season, Howell bounced back with back-to-back shutouts in the first two rounds of the playoffs as the Panthers reached the Class 5A semifinals.
Jerry Ingram, Wetumpka senior goalkeeper
Wetumpka’s goalkeeper finished off his senior campaign with a stellar season in the goal. While recording eight shutouts on the year, he had 106 saves and saved four of the six penalty shots taken against him.
Angel Martinez, Wetumpka sophomore midfielder
Martinez was the Indians leading scorer this season as he netted 25 goals and added 11 assists. He won the team’s Golden Boot award, scored a hat trick in the playoffs and won Man of the Match three times.
Logan Pack, Elmore County senior forward
Pack wrapped up his soccer career with a great season for the Panthers. The high-speed forward scored four goals in the playoffs, including a hat trick, as Elmore County reached the Final Four. He had 16 goals and 12 assists this year.
Nate Ryan, Wetumpka senior defender
Ryan was a new face along the Wetumpka defense this season and shined in his role. The senior helped the Indians pitch nine shutouts while he saved a penalty shot and was named the Defensive MVP of the team.
Brody Worrell, Wetumpka junior midfielder
Worrell, playing defensive center mid, scored 19 goals and added 12 assists as he was named the 2023 Elmore County Boys Player of the Year. The star junior was a team captain and helped lead Wetumpka to the second round of the playoffs.
Jonathan Wright, Tallassee senior forward
Wright, just like his teammates on this list, had a stellar offensive campaign. The senior took control and used his speed to continuously break away from defenses as he scored 24 goals this year, third best on the team.
HONORABLE MENTION
Elmore County: Midfielder Tate McNeely, Fr., Defender Zak Campbell, Sr., Defender Jackson Caver, Sr.; Holtville: Midfielder Colt Wesson, So., Defender Nathan Phelps, Sr., Defender Colton Wheeler, Sr.; Tallassee: Midfielder Yuren Rodriguez, Fr., Goalkeeper Trey Bosch, Jr., Defender Grant McCraney, Jr.; Wetumpka: Defender Filipe Batistella, Sr., Midfielder Mark Tessier, Sr., Defender Emerson Ramirez, Fr.; Stanhope Elmore: Defender Manny Rocha, Sr., Midfielder Jay Meyers, So.