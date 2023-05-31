The 2023 soccer season in Elmore County has come to an end, and this spring was a memorable year for soccer in the county. There were area championships, a Final Four team and even first-year squad.
The Elmore County boys soccer team, led by Coach of the Year Josh Pack, won two playoff games and reached the Final Four.
In girls soccer, Tallassee fielded a team for the first time in program history and even won a few games. The Wetumpka soccer team won its back-to-back area championship while Elmore County won its first area championship in program history.
While teams found success, so did individual players.
Here is the 2023 All-County Girls Soccer Team.
FIRST TEAM
Tania Alvarez, Tallassee freshman midfielder
In the team’s first year as a program, Alvarez set the single-season school record with a team-high nine goals this year. The freshman was one of the top offensive players in the county and found herself in the back of the net many times.
Ashley Brantley, Stanhope Elmore senior midfielder
Brantley proved to be one of Stanhope’s most versatile players this season. The senior captain played almost every position on the field as she moved around to wherever the team needed her that game.
Ja’Niyah Cousins, Stanhope Elmore sophomore forward
Cousins was the top scorer for the Mustangs’ offense this year. The sophomore striker led the team in goals and was one of the main reasons for offensive success much of the year.
Kristina Elmore, Elmore County freshman forward
Elmore was the Panthers’ second leading scorer this year as she netted 10 goals and added three assists for the beginning of a stellar Elmore County career. She helped lead the Panthers to 59 goals in 13 games.
Ainsley Harrison, Wetumpka senior midfielder
Harrison had her foot in almost every single goal that Wetumpka scored this season. The senior midfielder scored herself 18 times, but she also assisted on 22 other Wetumpka goals this year. She was named the team’s Midfielder of the Year.
Caroline Hickey, Holtville senior forward
Hickey proved herself as one of the county’s top overall players this year. Playing all over the field, she scored nine goals for the Bulldogs while adding two assists, and she even recorded 16 saves in the goal for Holtville.
Raney Jones, Elmore County senior midfielder
Jones has been named the Elmore County Player of the Year after scoring 30 goals and adding 15 assists to her resume. She was the best player on the field in seemingly every game and capped off a six-year career with a great senior campaign.
Carlie Lanier, Holtville senior forward
Lanier was named Holtville’s Player of the Game three times this year as the Bulldogs’ offense seemingly ran through her every game. The senior scored 18 goals and added 10 assists, good for one goal per game.
Madison Milton, Wetumpka senior goalkeeper
Milton was seemingly lights out in the goal for Wetumpka this season. The senior keeper pitched eight shutouts as the Indians claimed the area championship, and she added 40 saves and was named the team’s Defensive MVP.
Emilie Shaw, Elmore County junior defender
Shaw was stellar as part of Elmore County’s defensive line and helped lead the Panthers to an area championship. In the team’s 10 wins, only six goals were scored on Shaw and company. In an area game, Shaw scored a goal from midfield.
Carlee Sides, Elmore County freshman defender
Only a freshman, Sides showed she will be a force to be reckoned with on Elmore County’s back line for years to come. She started every game and helped the Panthers allow only four goals in eight area games. She even helped out on offense and added one goal and three assists.
Morgan Sims, Wetumpka junior midfielder
When Sims broke off down the sideline with the ball at her feet, it was almost a guaranteed goal if she got near the box. The junior star scored 25 goals this year and even added eight assists as she was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Bella Watson, Wetumpka senior defender
Watson was one of Wetumpka’s best defenders in each of the last two seasons. The senior helped the Indians to eight shutouts this year as she played in every game this year. She has been the team’s Defensive Player of the Year two years in a row.
HONORABLE MENTION
Elmore County: Forward Emmalyn Morse, 7th., Midfielder Jaylin Taylor, Sr.; Holtville: Midfielder Hailey Phelps, 7th., Midfielder Shelby West, Sr.; Stanhope Elmore: Defender Madeline Espy, Fr.; Tallassee: Midfielder Jhala Anderson, Fr., Forward Aubrey Paggett, Fr., Defender Abril Rodriguez, Jr., Defender Jara Munoz, Fr.; Wetumpka: Forward Marlie Fuller, Sr., Defender Becca Worrell, Sr., Midfielder Jeweliana Holton, Jr.