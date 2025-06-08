PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brue Milner, Tallassee
In his sophomore year with the Tigers, Milner cemented himself as one of the top in the county. He led the Tigers with a .489 batting average where he finished first with 45 hits, 15 doubles and five home runs. In addition to the 13 runs scored, he recorded 40 RBIs last season. Already regarded as one of the best sophomores in the Class of 2027, Milner also had a 9.79 fielding percentage.
FIRST TEAM
Logan Fawcett, Wetumpka
A newly appointed member of the North-South All-Star baseball team, Fawcett has the stats to back it up. He led the team with a .370 batting average and led the team with 30 hits. He logged seven doubles and three triples while bringing 29 RBIs for the Indians this year. Fawcett made three double plays and was atop the team with a .996 field percentage at catcher.
Shae Darnell, Elmore County
Despite missing action for the Panthers, Darnell was a game-changer on the field. He led the team with a .422 batting average to combine with 35 total hits this year. Darnell had 10 doubles, 2 triples and 3 home runs to pair with 15 stolen bases. Also serving as a utility player on the defensive side, Darnell had a fielding percentage of .976 and made three double plays.
Jackson Stallworth, Stanhope Elmore
Just about every at-bat for Stallworth had the ability to go the distance. In his senior year with the Mustangs, he posted a .370 batting average to pair along with his team-high 40 hits. Stallworth cataloged 12 doubles, one triple and three home runs. He scored 29 runs while matching that total with 29 RBIs this season.
Chase Chumley, Tallassee
A standout on the mound and at the plate, Chumley shined in his senior year with the Tigers. He finished second on the team with a .320 and third-best 34 hits — sending 10 for doubles and two for home runs. However, he was just on fire on the mound. He appeared in 11 games for the Tigers, posting a 3.531 ERA and a second-best 39 strikeouts.
Miller Lombardi, Wetumpka
Lombardi was all over the field for Wetumpka this season – flourishing on both sides of the ball. He posted a .276 batting average, finishing with a third-best 24 hits with nine being doubles and two triples. Even so, he was just as impactful on the mound. He saw the third-most innings on the mound, appearing in nine games, and struck out the third-most on the team with 38.
Carson McCutchin, Holtville
Holtville's ace on the mound did not disappoint his senior year. McCutchin posted a 5-2 record alongside his 53 strikeouts in 47 innings of play, ending the year with a 2.52 ERA. On the offensive end, he had a .298 batting average scoring 14 runs and putting up 21 RBIs. When he was not on the mound, McCuthin was playing infield where he had a .994 fielding percentage, having only one error on 171 chances.
Austin Davis, Elmore County
More often than not, Davis was going yard. In addition to posting the second-best batting average for Elmore County with a .373, he finished with a team-high 10 home runs. In total, Davis had a team-high 44 hits — 10 of which also went for doubles. He scored 32 runs and posted 38 RBIs this season.
Ethan Evans, Edgewood Academy
Evans sat atop the leaderboard in most of the offensive statistics for the Wildcats last season. Appearing in 29 games, he posted a .419 batting average alongside 31 hits — six doubles and one triple. He scored 24 runs for the Wildcats while logging 16 RBIs. Evans appeared in nine games on the mound, where he logged 38 strikeouts and a 3.275 ERA.
Tyler Woodham, Stanhope Elmore
If Woodham was on the mound it was a tough day for opposing batters. He saw the most time on the mound, starting 14 games and pitching 73 total innings. Woodham posted a 7-4 record, with a team-high 68 strikeouts and a 2.397 ERA en route to Stanhope Elmore’s run to the Class 6A semifinals. At the plate, Woodham has a .220 batting average with 18 hits under his belt.
Thomas Lemmond, Tallassee
Lemmond was another player who flourished on the mound and at the plate for Tallassee. At the plate, finished fourth with 29 hits with three doubles and triples alongside a .312 batting average. At pitcher, Lommon led the team with 41 strikeouts with a 2.643 ERA to go alongside his 4-1 record on the mound.
Gage Davis, Elmore County
Practically a do-it-all player for the Panthers, Davis saw time at just about any and all positions. He finished with a .364 batting average with 39 hits under his belt — picking up five doubles in the process. Davis used his athleticism in the infield, outfield and on the mound this season to post a 2.072 ERA and a .902 fielding percentage to pair with eight double plays.
SECOND TEAM
Wetumpka: Tyler Johnson, Aiden Peake
Tallassee: Cash Gough, Bryson Rigsby
Elmore County: Jaden Eason, Shelton Darnell
Stanhope Elmore: Jordan Jones, Hayden Anderson
Holtville: Cedrick Croskey, Madison Curry
Edgewood: Brock Whitt, Parker Shaw
HONORABLE MENTION
Wetumpka: Kyle Richardson, Peyton Dickey
Tallassee: Abram Whittington, Bry Hathcock
Elmore County: Hayden Jones, Carson Saucier
Stanhope Elmore: Romney Henry, Brayden Smith
Holtville: Gage Russom, Hogan White
Edgewood: Garrett Myers, Grayson Jones