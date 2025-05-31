The 2025 softball season has come to an end in Elmore County, and this season proved to be one of the best in recent history.
The 2025 All-Elmore County Softball Team is headlined by Coach of the Year Reese Claybrook, who helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 5A Central Regional Finals after a great postseason run. The Player of the Year is Wetumpka senior Lily Davenport, who hit .541 with 86 hits.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lily Davenport, Wetumpka
Davenport was on a mission this year for the Indians. She finished with a team-high .541 batting average and a county-high 86 hits. She added 65 runs, 66 RBIs, 17 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. Davenport posted an on-base percentage of 0.568.
FIRST TEAM
Bailea Boone, Holtville
Holtville could always rely on Boone notching a hit for the team this season. She finished with a county-best .595 batting average behind her team-high 78 hits. Boone also logged 66 runs, 15 RBIs, four doubles, three triples and one home run in her senior year. However, what popped were her 86 stolen bases this year.
Bailey Carlisle, Wetumpka
Coming off a selection to the North-South All-Star Game, Carlisle made significant improvements on the offensive side for Wetumka this year. She saw her batting average bump up to .493 while also tying for first in home runs with eight. Carlisle was already a solid defensive presence for Wetumpka but has now found her footing on offense.
Avery White, Edgewood
The all-around star for Edgewood Academy finished her senior year campaign in stellar fashion. White finished second on the team with a batting average of .422 while leading the team with 49 hits. She scored 40 runs and logged 23 RBIs for the Wildcats this year.
Addison Hicks, Elmore County
Another softball player who will be heading to Montgomery for North-South All-Star week is Hicks. She was a driving force for the Panthers this year, posting a .518 batting average and finishing with 73 hits. Hicks scored 53 runs for the squad and logged 19 RBIs.
Cheyann Easterling, Tallassee
After a stellar freshmen season last year, Easterling continued that dominance in her sophomore year. She sat atop the Tigers leader board in batting average with .532 to pair with her team-high 59 hits. Easterling added 52 runs, 21 RBIs and 42 stolen bases this season.
Ava Farmer, Wetumpka
Another one of Wetumpka's illustrious seniors was Farmer. She finished fourth on the team with a .455 batting average and logged 75 hits on the year. She scored a team-high 68 runs as the lead-off hitter while bringing in 44 RBIs — Farmer posted an on-base percentage of .502 which ranked fourth on the team.
Savannah Wyatt, Stanhope Elmore
Wyatt was the Mustangs' ace on the mound for the better part of the season. She appeared in 28 games for the team where she racked up 104 strikes and posted a 5.920 ERA for her squad en route to the AHSAA Class 6A regional tournament appearance.
Autymn Hollon, Wetumpka
Hollon was another Wetumpka softball player who saw her numbers see a dramatic increase. Her batting average went up from a .190 as a freshman to now posting a .463, to pair alongside her 76 hits which was the third-best for Wetumpka this year. Hollon had 17 doubles to tie for first, five triples and four home runs to round out her sophomore year.
Reagan Easterwood, Tallassee
Easterwood carried her success from her junior season into her final year. She finished with a .427 batting average which was second on the team while leading with a dominant 45 RBIs. On the year she had 47 hits with 10 doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Kylie Snowden, Holtville
It was bombs away for Holtville’s Snowden this year. She hit a county-best 10 home runs for the Bulldogs this year — posting a .374 batting average. Snowden logged 43 hits, 48 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Lalah Culpepper, Elmore County
Whether it was in the circle or at the plate, Culpepper had her hands in just about everything for the Panthers this season. She finished second on the team with a .469 batting average and 60 hits — four of which went for home runs. In the circle, Culpepper led the team with 82 strikeouts and posted a 3.652 ERA.
SECOND TEAM
Wetumpka: Taylor Carlisle, Sophie Arant
Tallassee: Marlee Osbourne, Kam Tate
Elmore County: Addi Stephenson, Addy Peaden
Stanhope Elmore: Hayden Bush
Holtville: Avery Goff, Megyn Burnett
Edgewood: Haylee Coleman, Lily Stubbs
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Wetumpka: Alyssa Brown, Abigail Adams
Tallassee: Olivia Hammond, Lila Kate Fulgham
Elmore County: Raevyn Barris
Stanhope Elmore: Anaijhai Russell
Holtville: Kinsley Faulk
Edgewood: Lexie Smith