The Tallapoosa Publisher Inc. family gets a little bigger with the addition of new sports reporter Ana Sofia Meyer.
She joins the staff as a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism and science in communication studies alongside a minor in sports media.
However, her journey to sports journalism started before college. Meyer's passion for writing started when she was 10 years old before she even discovered journalism. She competed in multiple sports growing up but found her love for basketball early on and played throughout high school.
In her freshman year of high school, she got her first taste of sports journalism and carried her passion with her in college. In addition to her studies, Meyer was a part of the student newspaper The Daily Texan, where she covered golf and tennis.
Now, Meyer will take over as the sports reporter for The Wetumpka Herald, The Tallassee Tribune and The Eclectic Observer.
“I am so excited to finally start my journalism career, and even more excited to start it in such a rich and welcoming community,” Meyer said.
Meyer understands the impact of local journalism even with being born and raised in Houston, Texas. The adjustment from big city life may be different, but just in a short amount of time in Elmore County, she understands the rich pride the community has in its sports.
“Although I’m from a big city, I’ve always wanted to move away and strike out on my own,” Meyer said. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to do that here in Elmore County.”
She, along with the rest of the Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. staff, is excited about her contribution to this upcoming high school sports season. Even so, this summer, Meyer will get accustomed to the community to highlight everything Elmore County has to offer.
“I can’t wait to get to know all of the incredible coaches and athletes here, I’ve already seen first-hand how the community comes together to support local athletics,” Meyer said. “I’m especially excited to work on some sports that I don’t have experience with like fishing, sailing and wrestling.”