The Troy Ellis Foundation hosted its third annual youth football camp on Thursday at the Wetumpka Sports Complex football stadium. The event was hosted by Obed and Jennifer Ellis, the co-founders of the Troy Ellis Foundation, in partnership with coach Bear Woods and the Wetumpka football program.
“Having the high school kids here is huge,” Ellis said, waving goodbye to Wetumpka players as the camp wrapped up. “This was the first time we’ve had all of (Woods’) varsity guys, and they just poured into these kids. And when you live in a small community, that’s a big deal, because every one of those kids knew who those (athletes) were. They’re out here in the stands on Friday.”
The camp is held as an annual fundraiser for the Troy Ellis Foundation, charging only $5 for registration — which includes the event and a T-shirt. The foundation’s purpose is to spread the gospel to young athletes in communities like Wetumpka while raising money to lessen the cost of participating in youth sports for parents and community members.
Troy Ellis tragically passed away in 2020. Due to COVID restrictions at the time, the Ellis family was unable to hold a memorial service. They held a youth baseball tournament instead.
“We had a baseball tournament in Trussville, where we live,” Ellis explained. “And we gave all the proceeds back to Parks and Recreation. So we thought, ‘We’re kind of onto something.’ Since then, we’ve continued to do that. We have free baseball tournaments, free football camps.”
As his father, Obed, was born and raised in Wetumpka, playing football for the Indians and eventually coaching, Troy was embedded in the community. He loved fishing the ponds and hunting the woods in Elmore County. He is buried in the Wetumpka City Cemetery between North Bridge Street and Holtville Road next to his grandfather.
Even as the event wound down, energy and joy radiated from every participant. From the youngest kids, to the seniors preparing for their final season as Indians, to the coaching staff — who seemed to manage the contained chaos of the kids with grins on their faces.
The final drill of the youth camp was by far the most exciting. Two pairs of kids, each of similar age and size to their partner, stood back-to-back at a center cone. One of each pair was given a football and went into a ready stance. The surrounding crowd of Wetumpka players and coaches and campers set off a rhythmic clap, until the whistle blew.
The campers in the drill immediately took off in opposite directions, rounding a cone and coming back to face their partner. Each camper with the football tried to make a move on their partner and run past them, through the cones. With every juke and hesitation, the crowd went crazy.
After the drills, Ellis preached to the campers and Wetumpka football players, reminding them of God’s unconditional love, finally gathering the group for a prayer and a breakdown.
“Family on three,” the group said when closing the event. “One, two, three — family.”