A handful of area athletes participated in the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships this past weekend.
The event, which took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex Friday and Saturday, saw athletes from Wetumpka, Tallassee and Elmore County, participate against the best track and field athletes from across Alabama.
Girls
In the triple jump for 4A and 5A schools, Chloe Baynes of Tallassee finished second in the finals with a distance of 30 feet, four inches. The winner of that competition, Brynn Holbrook from Whitesburg Christian Academy, had a distance of 35 feet, 3.5 inches.
In the shot put event, Tallassee’s Alexis Love finished fourth in the finals with a distance of 29 feet, 4.25 inches. Avary Lumpkin, also of Tallassee, finished 12th with a distance of 24 feet, 10.25 inches.
The winner was Ambria James from Center Point with a distance of 35 feet, four inches.
The long jump event, Baynes finished fourth with a distance of 16 feet, 1.75 inches. Chanice Spicer from Brewbaker Tech won with a distance of 17 feet, two inches.
The 60 Meter Hurdles, Baynes finished third with a time of 10.22 seconds. Holbrook won with a time of 9.44 seconds.
Boys
In the 4A and 5A boys 400-meter dash, Tallassee’s Ethan Stevenson finished eighth overall with a time of 52.78. The winner, Jekovan Rhetta from Parker High, clocked in with a time of 49.27 seconds.
The 60-meter hurdles saw Tallassee’s K.J. Love place sixth with a time of 9.40 seconds. Sam Barlet of Elmore County High finished seventh with a 9.48 time. The winner, Bayside Academy’s Patrick Daves, clocked in at 7.99 seconds.
The 4x200-meter relay found Tallassee’s program finish 11th overall.
The 4x400-meter relay team from Tallassee placed third overall with a 3:41.20 time, not far off the 3:40.02 time set by winners Ramsay High.
In the 6A events, Wetumpka High School had a handful of representatives.
Two Wetumpka Indians participated in the triple jump competition. Jamya Johnson finished seventh in the girls’ triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 7.75 inches.
In the boys’ competition, Jalen Johnson finished second with a 43 foot, eight-inch jump, second to LeDamian Rowell of Opelika High, who had a jump of 47 feet, 5.75 inches.
In the boys’ shot put, Wetumpka’s Colby Golson finished fourth with a distance of 45 feet, 11.25 inches.
The Wetumpka Indians competed in the boys 4x800 meter relay and finished tenth out of 12 teams. The team finished with a time of 8:57.58.