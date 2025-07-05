At Boykin-Chapman Field, it’s all about the details. Wins and losses come and go, but when it comes to making life-long memories, the small wins tend to stick around.
Under second-year coach Cory Lee, that’s the philosophy instilled at Holtville.
“There’s great things about winning state championships,” Lee said. “That’s obviously the ultimate goal everywhere you are. But being in tune with the day-to-day, being where your feet are, that, for me as a coach, has been much more rewarding. Being able to see the little victories within your team, or within the players, or within people you come in contact with on a daily basis.”
In Lee’s first year as athletic director and head of the football program, the Bulldogs went 4-6 on the season. Holtville made it to the first round of the playoffs, although their run was ended in the first round by a dominant Montgomery Catholic team that went on to win the 5A Class State Championship. It was simultaneously an unfortunate draw and a rude awakening to the sheer talent that the Bulldogs could be up against in the post-season.
“It wasn’t from a lack of want-to from our kids,” Lee said. “We had a new offensive system, a new defensive system, new head coach, new everything. So, having that, that true understanding of what we’re trying to do, we just never got there (last season).”
With one season behind them, this Holtville team expects to come into itself. Most starters in skill positions are returning this season, including the starting quarterback Jacob Burgess as well as three running backs. Spring football was pivotal to this team, as players and coaching staff alike have settled into the new system.
“We’ve seen a lot of improvement in the key areas that we were focusing on, mainly team strength as a whole,” Lee said. “I think our effort is there, (the athletes) know what to expect. As far as our players in the day-to-day, they’re there. Whether it’s the Indy drill, whether it’s watching film, they know, we know what our standard is.”
The notable improvements springboarded Holtville from spring into summer workouts, which have polished rough edges that were left over from last season.
“I think we’re heading in a good direction, but just because we’re improving, this doesn’t end,” Lee said. “No matter what we do in the end of June or early July, if we don’t continue to improve, identify things where we’re struggling, because at the end of the day, we’ve got to be strong in August through end of October to put ourselves to be in a situation to be successful in November."
For Holtville, that means the little things, the nitty-gritty details, the things no one else considers. It’s determination and enthusiasm for the work every single day.
Lee tells his players, “I want you to be a thermostat, not a thermometer. Meaning you set the temperature in which your environment is, to not be affected by the temperature around you.”
With this formula, the Bulldogs are on the road to success and making memories while doing it.