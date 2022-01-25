For the first time in the 116-year history of Auburn men's basketball, the program has achieved a No. 1 national ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday.
The Tigers (18-1, 7-0 SEC) received 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points from the 60-member voting panel comprised of media members across the country. Gonzaga was No. 2 with 15 first-place votes and 1,475 points.
Last week, Auburn beat Georgia and No. 12 Kentucky at home – where it remains an undefeated 10-0 this season in front of capacity crowds and The Jungle at Auburn Arena.
Auburn becomes only the eighth SEC school to achieve a No. 1 national ranking all-time. The Tigers are off to their fourth-best start in program history and only the second 7-0 SEC start next to the 1958-59 season. They are also the winningest SEC men's basketball program (112 victories) over the last five years.
Sports Illustrated previously tabbed Auburn the No. 1 preseason squad in 1999, but the Tigers had never been ranked No. 1 in either the AP or USA TODAY/Coaches Top 25 Polls.
Head coach Bruce Pearl has now led three schools to a No. 1 national ranking: Southern Indiana (NCAA Division II) in 1997, Tennessee in 2008 and Auburn in 2022. He is just one of three head coaches all-time to have three schools reach No. 1 in the polls, joining Frank McGuire (St. John's, North Carolina and South Carolina) and John Calipari (UMass, Memphis and Kentucky).
Pearl is the only head men's basketball coach in conference history to lead two SEC programs to No. 1 in the land.