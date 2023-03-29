Stanhope Elmore’s Colin Woodham, Brodie Cockrell, and Dylan Dent started area play in the perfect way.
The three pitchers combined for a perfect game as Stanhope Elmore beat Sidney Lanier, 19-0, in five innings on Tuesday night. The three pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts as the Mustangs moved to 15-4 overall and 1-0 in AHSAA Class 6A,
“That’s the first perfect game I’ve ever been a part of,” Stanhope head coach Kaleb Shuman said. “It’s pretty special at any level because it not only requires a great performance on the mound, but from the whole team playing defense behind them. To do it with three different guys on the mound makes it more special to the team because they had to trust the next guy to do their job and keep it going. It was really fun to watch and be a part of.”
Lefty ace Colin Woodham started the game and got off to a good start by striking out three batters in two innings of work. He left the game with Stanhope leading, 12-0, and Brodie Cockrell took over on the mound.
Cockrell has established himself as one of, if not the, best relievers out of the bullpen this season. He continued that with two innings and four strikeouts. Dent then came in in the fifth and struck out all three batters he faced.
On the offensive side of things, Chase Williams and Evan Duncan each had three hits including a home run and triple from Williams. Jackson Stallworth added two hits and two RBIs, while Zach Stevens hit a grand slam and led the team with four RBIs.
Hayden Anderson had three RBIs and a double for his lone hit.
Holtville’s Potts throws gem in area opener
Tanner Potts and the Holtville Bulldogs started area play off on the right foot. The Bulldogs (11-8) opened area play on the road against Marbury on Tuesday and earned a 4-1 win.
In the process, Potts pitched one of his best games of the season as he allowed only six hits and one run across seven innings of work. In addition, he struck out six Marbury hitters.
Potts was efficient on the night, throwing 75 of his 103 total pitches for strikes. He allowed more than one hit only once in an inning. On offense, Potts added a single and got the scoring started in the top of the third.
Following Potts’ single, Randy Davis hit an RBI single to score the Bulldogs’ first run. In the sixth, tied 1-1, Randy Bridges and Sam Silas each hit RBI singles while Holtville added a fourth run on a Marbury error.
Wetumpka opens area play with big win
The Indians, much like Stanhope Elmore, started AHSAA Class 6A, Area 3 play on Tuesday night. The Indians run-ruled Montgomery Carver, 19-1, to start 1-0.
They wasted no time by scoring 10 runs after the first two innings and adding nine more runs in the third inning. Wetumpka will travel to Carver to complete the series on Thursday.