Stanhope Elmore and Holtville, the two baseball teams with the two best records in Elmore County, clashed for a second consecutive time this past week to highlight a stretch jam-packed with baseball in the area.
In addition, Wetumpka, Elmore County and Tallassee each picked up a pair of victories while Edgewood lost two of its three games this week.
Stanhope Elmore (14-1)
Stanhope Elmore’s undefeated streak came to an end Tuesday after Holtville, a team it had beaten three days before, came back to win 9-6.
Stanhope Sophomore Colton Walls tallied three RBIs and Stanhope battled back to tie the game at 6-6 after a three-run sixth, but Holtville grabbed three runs of its own in the bottom of the same inning and held on to the lead in the seventh for a 9-6 win.
All is still well for the Mustangs, however. They picked up back-to-back wins by at least eight runs against Lee and Marbury, winning by scores of 8-0 and 11-1, respectively to end the week.
Holtville (8-2)
Holtville bounced back from just its second loss of the season March 5 with a pair of wins this past week.
The first of the victories came in a revenge game against Stanhope Elmore behind a two-hit, three-RBI day from sophomore shortstop Sam Silas pushing Holtville to a 9-6 win.
Friday against Beauregard it was sophomore first baseman Randall Davis’ turn to bat in three runs as the Bulldogs picked up three runs in the seventh inning to ensure a 7-3 win.
Wetumpka (8-5)
As the Indians’ pitching and defense went, so did their record this past week, because the bats were of no concern for Wetumpka.
Across three games it averaged 8.7 runs, scoring at least eight times in each contest. Junior Dawson Fuller spearheaded a 10-0 domination of Valley on March 6 by pitching five shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. Noah Jones picked up five RBIs in the victory.
The Indians followed up one shutout with another, dismantling Marbury 8-0 Thursday on the back of a complete game shutout by Jaxon Shineflew. But the Indians fell 11-8 to Jasper in a 10-inning slugfest. Only six of Jasper’s 11 runs were earned after a trio of errors from Wetumpka. The Vikings picked up three runs in the 10th to seal the win.
Elmore County (6-4)
A pair of solid victories should bolster the confidence of an Elmore County team that entered last week with a .500 record.
On Tuesday the Panthers defeated now 8-4 Dadeville by a 7-4 margin, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first handful of innings and hanging on for the win.
Two days later Tallassee fell victim to a hitting showcase by the Panthers, who tallied runs in every inning except the fourth to notch a 12-8 win.
Edgewood (6-7)
Edgewood split a pair of games against Autauga Academy before falling to Evangel Christian 10-0. Mitchell Boyd and Undrez Crawford each picked up three RBIs in the team’s lone win.
Tallassee (3-9-1)
A jam-packed week of action for the Tigers saw the team break a losing streak and hopefully gain some momentum for the remainder of their season.
Tallassee entered a double-header Saturday off back-to-back losses Tuesday and Thursday, knocking its season record to 1-9-1, but the Tigers cruised to a 14-4 win over Dadeville in game one.
The Tigers edged out a second victory against Alabama Christian Academy in game two, the first time this year they’ve won back-to-back games.