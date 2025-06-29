Last season, the Wetumpka Indians could taste the playoff victory as they scored the game-winning touchdown with 40 seconds left to play. From one second to the next, the win that was seemingly already in their grasp, was snatched away as the officials called back the touchdown with a lineman down field penalty.
After the game, Bear Woods looked his players in the eyes and told them that he didn’t know why it had to happen that way.
“There’s an answer out there somewhere,” he told them. “I don’t have it for you right now, but I’m proud of you.”
The pain of that loss is now a dull ache in the hearts of the team and the community, even seven months later. In that moment, Woods reminded his team of their ultimate purpose with a few meaningful words.
“I believe in you, I believe in Wetumpka, I believe in Wetumpka football,” he said.
Even with the substantial changes to the roster from last season to this one, Woods’s belief in his team, his program, his community is steadfast and unshaken.
“We’re replacing more than we’ve ever replaced since I’ve been here,” Woods said. “The weakness might just be the inexperience right now, and that’s something that might not be weak. That’s the exciting part, though, we get to see. We get to see what’s going to happen because these kids work hard and they believe in one another.”
Having to replace so many weapons on each side of the ball presents a new set of challenges for Woods and his coaching staff. With the amount of time before the season, there’s no doubt that this Wetumpka team will be in shipshape for the season. For the Indians, this summer is all about developing each player — regardless of experience — off the field.
“It’s going to take heart to win the region,” Woods said. “Wetumpka defines heart as humility, effort, attitude, reliability and toughness, both mentally and physically. So that’s what I’m instilling in them. I’m defining that now, so when we get to the season, you are prepared because confidence comes from preparation.”
Regardless of what happens on the football field, Woods is building more than just a winning football team or a successful athletics program at Wetumpka; he is building family and community.
“We want to provide something the community can be proud of,” Woods said. “At the end of the day, if you play for Wetumpka in any sport, you should be proud, because it is the most competitive level to play within our county.”