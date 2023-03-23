The area softball and baseball teams continue to be recognized across the state for their play this season.
Four county softball teams and one baseball team have earned statewide rankings in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association poll released on Thursday.
In softball, Wetumpka remained atop Class 6A while Elmore County, Tallassee, and Edgewood Academy each rose in their respective classes.
The Indians, which are 32-1 this season, have been the No. 1-ranked 6A team for the last few weeks. They have 15 more wins than the next closest 6A opponent, and they’ve won four tournament championships this season.
Since their first loss, they’ve rebounded by winning eight straight games and outscoring opponents 65-11 in that span.
Elmore County, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, is 16-9-1 on the season and 3-0 in area play up to this point. The Panthers went 4-2-1 this week at the Gulf Shores Classic, only losing to 5A’s No. 2 Brewbaker Tech and 7A’s No. 2 Fairhope.
Tallassee is also ranked this week and comes in at No. 6 in Class 5A. The Tigers are 11-10 but have dominated its last two opponents before a week off for Spring Break.
Edgewood Academy had the largest jump this week as they are now ranked No. 5 in AISA with a 20-11 record. The Wildcats were ranked No. 10 last week but beat the then-ranked No. 3, No. 4, and No. 1 teams in the rankings to win its second tournament championship.
On the baseball side of the world, Stanhope Elmore continues to bring in statewide attention. The Mustangs, which are 11-3 this season, are ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. Wetumpka, which is 10-7, was nominated but did not receive enough votes to crack the Top 10.
In Class 5A, Elmore County (9-5) and defending state runner-up Holtville (9-6) were both nominated but did not receive a ranking.