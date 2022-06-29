Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown had quite the weekend playing volleyball.
Brown, who plays for the Capital City Juniors AAU team that is based out of Montgomery, traveled to Florida for a massive tournament. The 17U team that she plays on went 13-0 across four days and claimed the National Championship.
In the process, she was named one of 10 All-Americans out of 84 teams across the country.
“It was really great,” Brown said. “In our division, we had a bunch of top competition and I was really blessed to be picked as an All-American. We had a bunch of really talented players come together on our team and everyone was really selfless. It was a great opportunity to have and our coaches were really great.”
The Capital City Juniors team, which mostly consists of girls from Montgomery but a few from the surrounding area, was unstoppable throughout the entire tournament.
They played three games each of the first two days. On the first day, Brown’s squad beat teams from Delaware, California and Texas.
On day two, they beat teams from Iowa, South Dakota and North Carolina.
Following the first two days, the team had to begin playing for the bracket. They won their first three games on Saturday to clinch the No. 1 seed and had to win their fourth for the chance to advance to play at Disney.
They swept their opponent, 2-0, in the fourth game of the day to clinch the chance to play at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
The change in venue didn’t change the team’s ability to win as they swept through the competition, including a 2-0 win over their opponent in the national championship.
Her team only dropped four sets the entire tournament.
“We went undefeated and it was really fun,” Brown said. “It was a lot of volleyball but it was so fun and tiring. After that third day, everyone was really because we got to go to a new venue that only the winning teams got to go to. We got to see all the great fields and courts at the ESPN center and it was a cool opportunity. I’d never seen it before.”
Brown wasn’t the only Edgewood Academy player on the team. Teammates Karlee Mainor and Baileigh Seale joined her, while the rest of the team were mostly from Montgomery.
Along with Brown earning an All-American honor, Montgomery Catholic’s Mally Baranco was also named an All-American while Montgomery Catholic’s Allyse Rudolph was named the Most Valuable Player out of all 82 teams.
Brown, who has already been an All-County and All-Metro player in multiple sports, has really started to focus on her volleyball skills this summer. She wants to pursue volleyball in college, and has taken the right steps towards achieving that goal.
Just this summer, she has already attended camps at Florida and Auburn University at Montgomery, and she isn’t done yet.
She has camps lined up for West Florida, Auburn and Alabama in the next month.
Her play was already at an elite level, but she said all the college camps are really helping her take her game to the next level.
“I love every minute of it,” Brown said. “I just really love volleyball and it’s what I want to do in college, so I’m pursuing it this summer. I’ve seen my knowledge of the game improve. I know the game really well, but going to these college camps and playing with higher-level talent and girls that are older than me has improved the mental aspect of my game as well as increasing the speed of my game.”