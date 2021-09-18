A week after losing its first game of the season last week, Edgewood ran into a buzzsaw in Pike Liberal Arts Friday night, falling 56-0.
“(PLAS) Coach (Mario) White did a great job, they were very well prepared,” said coach Chad Michael. “We knew it was going to be a really tough challenge. We moved the ball offensively some but we just got into a hole. They were really, really good. Those things just happen sometimes.”
It was a rough night as Pike Lib let up huge touchdown plays all night, including runs of 27, 35, 65 and 82yards and passes of 30, 55, and 82 yards.
Meanwhile the offense could get little going. The passing game managed 81 yards, but quarterback Austin Champion finished just 8/26 and had an interception returned for a touchdown as well. The rushing game could not get going at all, losing Edgewood 21 yards over the course of the night.
Complicating the problems for Edgewood was a limited number of available players on their roster.
Edgewood only dressed 22 of the 34 players it has on the roster.
“A lot of the guys out are special teams guys who play backup roles,” Michael said. “So what happens is your stars have to play every down now, they played over 100 snaps tonight.”
With a bye week coming up next on the schedule, Michael said his team just has to “forget about this game and move on.”
“This bye week could not have come at a better time,” Michael said. “We need it to heal a lot of injuries and focus on us next week to get better for Lakeside in two weeks.”