After suffering its first loss of the season Friday to Macon-East, Edgewood was hoping to get back on the field as quickly as possible to get back on the winning track. However, that will not be possible for another two weeks as the Wildcats have cancelled this week's game at Pike Liberal Arts after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“The ADPH toolkit is pretty clear about this," Edgewood Head of School Jay Adams said. "ADPH calls for anyone within six feet of the kid for 15 minutes or more within 48 hours of the test being positive should self-quarantine to prevent that possible spread of the virus."
Edgewood had just one player test positive for the virus but due to those guidelines, 14 total football players will go into quarantine for two weeks and the Wildcats did not feel like they would have enough players left over to compete against Pike Liberal. The biggest impact was felt on the offensive and defensive lines and coach Chad Michael said the quarantine would have left the Wildcats without a varsity player on either side of the line.
Edgewood will have to forfeit the game and will drop to 3-2 on the season but they do not have to pay a fine as in years past. The AISA is not requiring fines to be paid for forfeiting games due to COVID-19.
The Wildcats already have a bye week scheduled for next week which means only one game will have to be forfeited before the players are allowed to return to campus and practice.
