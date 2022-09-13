Elmore County’s first fall fishing tournament went as well as anyone could ask for over the weekend.
The Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association Three River Throwdown hosted its first tournament of the fall at Lake Martin on Saturday, and Elmore County High School dominated the waters.
With a total of 89 boats on the water, the Elmore County team finished in first place while multiple boats earned honors on the day. Benjamin Russell’s team finished in third while Evangelical Christian finished in third.
“Wow what a tournament!,” the team posted on social media. “Our team did awesome! We had five boats in the Top 10, big fish, and our team won the tournament!”
The Panthers had half of the Top 10 finishing boats on Saturday.
Paul Rhett Smith and Noah Wilmeth finished in 10th place, Austin Davis and Dalton Fuller finished in 8th place, Gary Waid and Aiden Futral finished in 6th place, Abe McGhee and Eli McGhee finished in 5th place, and Gage Davis and Tony Ray Navarre were the highest placed finishers with a 4th place finish.
Navarre also brought in an individual award as he won a trophy for the biggest fish caught.