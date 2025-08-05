Elmore County’s Gage Davis played in the North-South All Star game at the Montgomery Biscuit’s Riverwalk Stadium on Monday. He was the only Elmore County High School baseball player selected.
Like most Alabama high school athletes, getting selected to the North-South game was a goal of Davis’s for a long time. It is a huge honor to participate and have the opportunity to go up against some of the best athletes in the state.
According to Elmore County baseball coach Michael Dismukes, Davis is a hard worker who is deserving of the recognition.
“He shows up every day and puts the work in,” Dismukes said. “(Always) grinds and battles through. He’s battle-tested. He’s a competitor. He wanted to compete every day. The consistency that he shows up with, and his work ethic is top level.”
Despite also playing varsity football and basketball for the Panthers, Davis is unequivocally dedicated to baseball.
“Baseball is a huge part of my life,” he said. “I grew up around it, grew up playing every summer. My life has just been based around it.”
When the North-South teams were announced, Dismukes planned to surprise Davis at the baseball team’s end-of-year banquet. As Dismukes was giving Davis his award, he sprung the news.
“My reaction was, I was just in awe,” Davis said. “My brother was named (a North-South All Star) 10 years ago, actually. And then me being named, it just felt like a (huge) accomplishment.”
In the two All-Star games, Davis was 1-5 at the plate with one RBI. He stood out in the field, though, playing at short stop and coming in as a relief pitcher.