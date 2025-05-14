The Elmore County softball team played its heart out until the very end but ultimately saw its season come to a close last Tuesday with an 8-6 loss in the AHSAA Class 5A Regional tournament.
The Panthers came across a familiar face in the game against Holtville to keep their season alive. However, it was almost entirely the Bulldogs game for most of it, with a five-run lead over the Panthers through three frames.
However, when Elmore County found its stride, it was a difficult team to take down. In response, Elmore County piled up hits and runs and eventually tied the game up with a sacrifice fly from Lalah Culpepper to bring Raevyn Barris.
However, even with the momentum in the Panthers favor it was the Bulldogs who came alive in the eight inning.
Holtville picked up two runs scored via a sacrifice fly and a ground out in the top of the ninth, while Elmore County was held off. In total, Elmore Count racked up 11 hits with Addison Hicks and Culpepper finishing with two hits a piece. Addie Patterson lit it up with three hits and two RBIs to her stat line. Kayden Edwards, Brooklyn Berry, Abigail Holt and Barris also all came away with a hit.
Culpepper saw most of the time in the circle, pitching five innings for the Panthers. She racked up four strikeouts and walked five batters. Addie Stephenson pitched for three innings and cataloged two strikeouts and two walks.
Although the season came to an end, Elmore County finished with a 22-19 record in coach Meghan Harris’ first year. Even with notable senior contributors leaving the lineup, Elmore County will have plenty of production coming back.