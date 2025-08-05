Isabeller Fuller, a senior volleyball player from Elmore County High School, was the only Panther on the floor at the North-South All Stars game on Wednesday afternoon. Fuller has been a standout player at Elmore County since last year, according to coach Kim Moncrief.
“Isabella has always been a very hard worker with a great attitude,” Moncreif said. “Her coachability is outstanding, she’s always listening. I’ve seen her grow up from a seventh grade player all the way up to (now).”
Fuller’s first year on varsity was as a sophomore, she played middle hitter. She made her mark right away, with 73 kills as a first-year varsity player. Fuller also had 46 digs, which is especially impressive as someone who plays primarily on the front row of the rotation.
Her junior year, however, is when Fuller began to stand out as one of the best volleyball players in the state. She switched from middle to outside hitter and began rotating more to the back row, giving her the ability to get more digs. Fuller had a staggering 438 digs in her junior season, she was ranked 12th in the state for most digs as an outside hitter.
“She had 438 digs,” Moncrief said. “Not as a libero or a defensive specialist, though, just as an outside hitter, which is incredible. Liberos can play all six of the rotations in the back row, but Isabella’s is half front row, half back row, that’s about half the time a normal libero would get.”
Fuller holds the record for most digs in a season at Elmore County High School, a program that has had its fair share of incredible volleyball players in the last 15 years. Fuller also recently made a verbal commitment to continue her volleyball career at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.
At the North-South game, Fuller stood out by serving three aces and two digs.
“I thought she played extremely well in the North-South game,” Moncrief said. “Being that she was competing with and against the top players in the state, it shows how much she impressed the coaches. To get out there and in just one day be able to show them that she could compete at that level and get the playing time she got, I thought that was outstanding.”
Fuller will take the court again this fall for her senior season, it will be a good one.