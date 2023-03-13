Ashtyn Pannell was expected to be the team’s top power hitter this year, and the Elmore County senior is certainly fulfilling that expectation.
An Anderson University signee in the outfield, Pannell has belted out extra-base hit after extra-base hit this year.
That was done at an exceptionally high rate this past week, when she smacked seven in six games for the Panthers (10-7). She hit two home runs, three triples and a pair of doubles while driving in nine RBIs.
Pannell has been named the Elmore County Player of the Week for her play.
“I felt like a lot of our success would be dependent on her having a really good senior season, and she’s lived up to that up to this point,” Elmore County coach Mark Segrest said. “She does have several home runs and extra base hits so she’s providing a must-needed power surge in the middle of the lineup.”
Batting in the No. 3 hole, she is expected to drive in runs and get extra-base hits. Through the team’s first six games of the year, she had only two extra base hits — a triple and home run. She then had an extra-base hit in three straight games, and Elmore County won all three of those games.
On the year, she has three home runs, five triples and four doubles with a team-high 19 RBIs.
ECHS is 5-3 in games where she has recorded an extra base hit.
“She’s critical to our success because we don’t really have a power hitting team,” Segrest said. “She certainly has that ability to be that for us this year. Our success really depends on her having impressive power numbers. A big slugging percentage will go a long way in helping us get back to Oxford.”