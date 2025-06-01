One of Elmore County softball’s very own will be heading to Montgomery in July.
Panthers junior Addison Hicks was selected to play in the North-South All-Star softball game, proving she’s one of the best-rising seniors in the state. Along with other notable standouts, she will participate in All-Star week, where she will not only play with the best but also be coached by the best.
Hicks sat atop the totem pole in most offensive statistics for Elmore County in its run to the AHSAA Class 5A Regional tournament appearance. In 133 at-bat last season, she led the team with 71 hits posting a .534 batting average and team-high .566 on-base percentage.
Of her plethora of hits, Hicks notched eight doubles and two triples. She also flourished as a base runner with a team-high 38 stolen bases for the Panthers. On the defensive end, Hicks had a .878 fielding percentage and only six errors.
All-Star week will begin July 21-26 with baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track all expected to compete.