The Alabama State Games, founded in 1982 at the request of the U.S. Olympic Committee, have been a cornerstone of amateur athletics in the state for over four decades. What started in 1983 with just four sports and 600 athletes has grown into a massive multi-sport event, featuring 20+ competitions across multiple venues.
Open to athletes of all ages and skill levels, the Games kick off with a high-energy Opening Ceremony, setting the tone for a weekend of competition and camaraderie. More than just sports, the Games promote academic success, healthy living, and community spirit.
A standout feature is the scholarship initiative, athletes who register and attend the Opening Ceremony are entered into a drawing, with over $415,000 in scholarships awarded since its inception. The Alabama State Games aren’t just about competition; they’re about opportunity, growth, and building a brighter future through sports.
Tallassee senior Joseph Hooks was recognized as the 2024 Youth Male Athlete of the Year for his performance in wrestling. For the male and female athletes of the year, Millbrook’s Cody Dobbins and Victorina Dobbins were named, respectively.