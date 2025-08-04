Logan Fawcett knows how to work hard, especially when it comes to baseball. That’s a major reason why he was selected to represent Wetumpka in the 2025 North-South All Star games.
It is a huge honor to be selected to this all-star team, as the AHSAA chooses the best of the best juniors from all around the state.
“I think I’d just gotten back from workouts,” said Fawcett, in a text message. “I got a text from (Wetumpka baseball) coach (Russ) Brooks saying I’d been selected. My first reaction was excitement because it shows all of my hard work that I put in every day is being noticed. Also that I’d be playing against a bunch of great ball players.”
The game itself is not necessarily about winning as much as it is about showcasing athletes’ abilities in front of an audience of friends, family, community and potential scouts who are interested in finding the next generation of top-tier athletes in Alabama.
“I think (Fawcett) has figured out what he wants to do,” Brooks said. “Maybe (in) ninth grade, that he really wanted to play college baseball. And (Fawcett) works, he’s a very talented kid, but there are a lot of talented kids walking around, that don’t choose to go hit and don’t choose to train (like he does).”
Especially in a sport like baseball that is so variable from game to game, being consistent in training is one of the few things an athlete can do to help propel them to the next level — something which is very rarely, if ever, guaranteed.
Fawcett is a catcher and a great hitter. He has both power and finesse, a combination of skills that is as unique as it is important to anyone who desires to move up to the next level of competition. At the North-South games on Monday, Fawcett went 3-5 at the plate with a double and two singles on the night, as well as one RBI.
Regardless of performance, Fawcett recognizes the honor to be on the field with those players at Riverwalk Stadium.
“Just playing against that competition is a blessing,” said Fawcett. “I’ve been blessed to be able to play against some of the top kids in the nation through travel ball, so seeing how good some of these people are is always a great thing to watch, so you can learn what to do better. It also gives you a lot of motivation to keep getting better.”
Brooks is especially proud of his player and is confident of the legacy Fawcett will leave behind, as he goes into his senior season at Wetumpka.
“When you graduate high school, you (hope) to leave a mark,” said Brooks. “(Fawcett’s) going to be one of those guys that, when you think about Wetumpka baseball, he will come to mind. It’s a pretty good list. We’re lucky to have great players and he’s right there with those guys.”