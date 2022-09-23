The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka linebacker Jushon Fleming.
Fleming earned 160 of the 315 total votes cast. He beat out fellow teammate and Wetumpka running back Jamarion Thrasher by 45 votes. Thrasher earned 115 votes while Stanhope Elmore quarterback earned 40 total votes.
Fleming, like a few Wetumpka players have done, had a stellar defensive game last week. In the 49-7 blowout win over Russell County in region play, Fleming recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.
He was the opposing quarterback’s nightmare in the backfield, and his interception was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Indians up, 42-0, just before the half.
His performance helped move the Indians to 2-1 in region play while they have a 4-1 overall record. Wetumpka hosts Greenville for homecoming tonight in a non-region matchup.
Fleming will look to have another big night as the Indians hope to match their last season’s total win total just six weeks into the season.