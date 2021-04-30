The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Tallassee track and field hurdler KJ Love.
Love was the only competitor from the Elmore County area to capture not one, but two sectional championships in last weekend’s sectional meet, taking titles in the boys 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
He collected 872 of 2,096 votes cast on The Wetumpka Herald’s website, beating out Wetumpka track and field thrower Colby Golson’s total of 641 and Elmore County softball star Madelyn Becker’s 583.
“We told our seniors what we thought it would take to win the sectional, we asked them to step it up and get PRs, and that’s what he did,” Tallassee track and field head coach Danny Worley said after the sectional meet. “He did a great job, which all of them did. But he really pushed himself and luckily the way the meet was set up, it was spread out to where he had some good rest time and recovery time.”
Love is currently competing at the state track and field meet in both events he won at sectionals.