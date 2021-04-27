Every week of the high school sports season, the Wetumpka Herald will host a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
The nominees are:
Madelyn Becker, softball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Elmore County finished last week with a 5-2 record and gave a solid showing at the Hoover Invitational, and Madelyn Becker’s bat helped them get there. She finished 8-for-21 with five doubles across the seven contests, adding on six RBIs and scoring six runs. In Elmore County’s 3-1 win against Jemison Thursday, Becker hit a key sixth-inning double that moved Anna Catherine Segrest from first to third. Segrest scored the game’s eventual winning run on a passed ball.
Colby Golson, track and field
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Wetumpka thrower Colby Golson secured a sectional title in discus with a mark of 141-01, besting the second-place thrower by three feet and third-place by more than 12. His shot put toss of 48-07 would have set a new sectional meet record if not for Opelika thrower Trevon Moore’s mark of 49-05 1/2. Golson took second in shot put as a result.
K.J. Love, track and field
School: Tallassee
Last week: Track and field sectional championships were last weekend, and Tallassee hurdler K.J. Love was the sole Elmore County area competitor to take home individual titles in two events. After taking first prize in the 110-meter hurdles by a mere .17 seconds, his margin of victory in the 300 hurdles was a more comfortable 1.25 seconds. Love will be on to the state meet to compete for a Class 5A championship in both events.