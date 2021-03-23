Every week of the spring high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fan’s Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting.
Voting begins Tuesday afternoon and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com and the tallasseetribune.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald and Tribune.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Aubrey Allen, softball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Aubrey Allen’s pitching was the primary factor for two Elmore County victories as she surrendered just one earned run across two complete games. She struck out 24 batters over the course of 14 innings of work.
Jamya Johnson, track and field
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Wetumpka’s Jamya Johnson proved to be one of the most versatile competitors at Friday’s River Region Invitational track meet, which featured 12 high school teams competing on the girl’s side. After posting a meet-record long jump of 16-4 to take first place in that event, she finished second in triple jump and fourth in high jump. She even served as the lead leg for the Indians’ first-place 100-meter relay team.
Tanner Potts, baseball
School: Holtville
Last week: Holtville just wrapped up a six-game winning streak in baseball, and Tanner Potts is a main reason why. On the mound last week, Potts’ six innings with one unearned run and 10 strikeouts led the Bulldogs to a win against Prattville Christian Academy Thursday. At the plate, he went 6-for-13 with six RBIs, five runs scored and three doubles. He also stole three bases.
Poll: Herald Fan's Choice Player of the Week
