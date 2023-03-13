Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Evan Duncan, baseball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Duncan has showcased both his power at the plate and on the mound this past week. In five games, he finished 4-for-10 at the plate with a home run and seven RBIs to a 3-2 record over five games. On the mound, he pitched twice and pitched nine scoreless innings while striking out 15 batters. He issued only two walks and allowed one hit in the process.
Payton Hall, baseball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Payton Hall was also able to get it done both at the plate and on the mound last week. The senior first baseman and pitcher knocked around five hits and four RBIs in five games last week, but his biggest performance came on the mound. In a win over Montgomery Academy, Hall pitched a complete game and struck out 15 batters while allowing only one hit.
Lindsey Brown, softball
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Edgewood Academy’s leadoff hitter has been getting on base at a steady pace this season. Over 10 games this last week, Brown finished the week 14-of-31 at the plate and even found a power swing. Of her 14 hits, seven were doubles and two were home runs. She paced the team with 11 runs scored during the week.