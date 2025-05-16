The Holtville softball team was just one game away from a state tournament appearance.
After falling to Beauregard on Day 1 of the AHSAA Class 5A Regional Tournament, Holtville had to fight its way back to the top to secure a bid to state. And unfortunately, the season came to an end against the very team who sent them down in Beauregard.
Even so, the Bulldogs showed what they were capable of all throughout Day 2 of the tournament. They came away with a win in extra innings over Elmore County, where Baliea Boone and Megyn Burnett combined for six hits — each with three a piece.
“We carry 17 players, every last one of them was on the field that game,” Holtville head coach Reese Claybrook said after the EC game. “Whether it be a courtesy run or a pinch hitter, defensive substitution, whatever it is, every last one of them played a vital role in that game, and it's great to see. That's what playoff softball is about: your back's up against the wall. You got two teams absolutely fighting it out.”
Holtville carried the momentum into the next game against Sylacauga, running away with a 9-0 victory. Against matching the hit total of 12 like in the previous game, against Elmore County, except this time being more spread out. Boone, Bethanee Harris, Kylie Snowden, Avery Goff and Anna Lawrence all finished with two hits a piece. Then in the circle, Burnett dominated with seven strikeouts and allowed three hits through seven innings of play.
The Bulldog moved onto the Hornets, ultimately ending their season in a 1-0 loss almost securing a bid to the state tournament. It was a low-output game, with both combining for just six hits through seven innings. Burnett and Goff were the only two Bulldogs to log a hit on the day.
Although Holtville narrowly missed out on a chance at the state tournament, it still had a great season. It finished with a 23-16-1 record, taking the top spot out of the Class 5A Area 5 with a perfect 4-0 record. Holtville will look to regroup and reload heading into next season, except this time gunning for a bid at state.