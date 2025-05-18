Hunter Chavis is taking his Bulldog ways north.
A photograph at Chavis’ signing day showed he has had a football in his hands since he was small. After finishing at Holtville, Chavis is going to Quincy University in Illinois. It’s a place trying to build tradition.
“Their coach is from around here,” Chavis said. “They are wanting to bring in a hardnosed football mentality and make it part of the community.”
Chavis said he doesn’t have much speed, but he makes up for it.
“When I run the ball, I run pretty hard,” Chavis said. “I get used on a lot on fourth and goal and short yardage. I’m what they call a cavalry back.”
Holtville coach Cory Lee said Chavis has put in a lot of hard work and deserves this chance at Quincy.
“He is always there in the locker room when I get there,” Lee said. “He sets the example. He is somebody you can expect to work harder every day he comes from the locker room.”
Chavis also credited former Auburn running back Kam Pettway. He stayed after Bulldog practices working with Chavis on skills needed to improve his game. The extra work even came on off days.
“I have put in a lot of hard work to get here,” Chavis said. “If it wasn’t for Kam Pettway I wouldn’t be here signing this paper. I can’t wait to see what I do next.”
Chavis said Quincy reached out to him to see if he would be interested in traveling 10 hours away from home to play college football.
“I didn’t get a whole lot of messages from a lot of coaches,” Chavis said. “Quincy reached out to me and I got to talk to their coach. I just really liked him. He knows a lot about the whole football community. I just really like their program and where it's going.”
Lee and Chavis both agreed on what Chavis will take to Quincy.
“You're looking at a hard working player,” Chavis said. “I’m somebody who is really coachable, and knows what he's doing. I can't wait. I'm excited.”