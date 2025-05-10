Picking Faulkner University was a simple choice for Holtville’s Clifford Edwards.
It was close to home for the defensive tackle and center.
“There were some other schools that were talking to me, but they were like 10 hours away,” Edwards said. “I wanted to be near home to be able to coach up my 10-year-old brother.”
There were other familial connections offering a reason to stay at home as well, not all of them blood related.
“He’s been in the schools here in Holtville for 13 years,” Clifford’s mother Lashona said. “He’s been playing ball with some of his teammates since he was seven.”
Clifford was speaking with staff at Faulkner through his junior year. He and his family took a visit last summer. The timing worried Faulkner admissions counselor Megan Smithson.
“There isn’t as much going on campus during summer,” Smithson said. “He came on anyway.”
The visit solidified Edwards commitment to the Eagles. It showed as Smithson made her rounds to area schools recruiting students for Faulkner’s various programs.
“At college day here, he came to say hi,” Smithson said. “He quickly came back with a few friends. A little bit later he brought more friends. Several of those friends are going to Faulkner.”
Smithson said Edwards’ fall will be full with football, but she wants him as an ambassador in the spring.
“He is such a great recruiter,” Smithson said. “I want him to come back to Holtville next spring to convince those in the next class to come to Faulkner.”
Holtville football coach Corey Lee said it's always great to be able to celebrate the hard work players put in to get to the next level. The first year coach noticed something in Edwards when he walked onto campus last year.
“You will always see a big old smile on him at school,” Lee said. “He never misses class. He will always want to give you a hug. He is a great leader and a large reason behind our success last season.”
Edwards former coach Jason Franklin remembered Edwards from seventh grade football.
“The one thing he told me is, ‘I want to play college football,’” Franklin said. “But the landscape has changed so much in college football. I really didn't know if Cliff would have the opportunity.”
Edwards worked hard on and off the field. He kept his head high and was always smiling, uplifting others.
“The good Lord saw to it that he would have the opportunity,” Franklin said. “You're not going to find a better young man.”