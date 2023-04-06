Weston Tubbs just wanted a chance.
The Holtville senior baseball player never cared what team gave him the chance to play baseball at the next level, he just needed one to offer him.
His chance came, and he took full advantage of it. Tubbs recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball at Central Alabama Community College. He joins teammate Randy Davis as Bulldogs going to CACC.
“It means so much to me to be able to sign and go play college baseball,” Tubbs said. “I never cared where I ended up. But what stuck out about CACC is that I liked that they have great facilities and guys on their team. Coach (Larry) Thomas is awesome and I’m super excited to be playing for him. The school is great and it’s not too far from home.”
Tubbs has been a stellar outfielder for the Holtville Bulldogs, and he helped lead them to a state championship game appearance and school-record 35 wins a season ago.
During his junior season, he hit .352 with 19 hits. He showcased his speed and ability to leg out extra base hits by turning in seven doubles on the year. That speed also showed when he was able to get on base as he stole 12 bases, good for fourth best on the squad.
His speed was one of the key aspects of his recruiting process, which was fairly simple. CACC needed an outfielder, and he got a call. After talking things over, Tubbs took the opportunity as fast as he could.
“When I get to the next level, I’m taking my speed and my ability to play really well defensively,” Tubbs said. “I understand the game at a very high level and I have the baseball knowledge to allow me to play at such a high level.”
CACC’s Thomas has the program trending in the right direction recently.
The Trojans are off to a great start in 2023 as they have a 20-13 overall record and a 9-7 record in conference play. This season comes after finding moderate success the last two seasons with a combined 47 wins and 23 conference wins.
Tubbs knows some of the current players on the team, and has played some summer ball with a few of them. He’s talked with them, and he’s confident he’s joining the right program.
“I know that CACC is a great program and is coached the right way,” Tubbs said. “I’m ready to be a part of that. I know a few guys on the team so it’s nice being able to ask them questions and them being able to show me how things work around there.”
When Central Alabama called and offered, the first person Tubbs told was his teammate Davis.
Davis, a left-handed pitcher, will be joining the Trojans as well. One of Tubbs’ biggest concerns was going to a college where he doesn’t know anybody, and now he has one of his close friends joining him and continuing to play together.