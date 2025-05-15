The Wetumpka softball team made the long trek to Gulf Shores for the AHSAA Class 6A Regional Tournament last week.
The Indians opened with a tough matchup against Baldwin County and fell 5-1 in the first game. The Tigers found their strike early, scoring four runs before the Indians found themselves on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth.
As a team, Wetumpka finished with five total hits split amongst Autymn Hollon, Bailey Carlisle, Kyla Richardson and two hits from Lily Davenport. Sophie Arant saw sole pitching duties where she allowed eight hits and five runs, but struck out two batters.
Wetumpka followed up with a 12-0 win over Theodore, this time ending the game in five innings. The hits were more spread out, with Ava Farmer, Davenport, Carlisle and Chloe Taylor all finishing with two hits on the day. Alyssa Brown, Arant and Richardson also pitched in with one hit. Abigail Adams dominated in the circle, finishing with a near-perfect game. She did not allow a hit through five innings as the pitcher and struck out seven batters and walked two.
To keep the season alive, Wetumpka was up against Saraland in a strong defensive battle. Ultimately, it was the Spartans who escaped with a 2-1 due to some early runs scored in the first and fourth innings.
The Indians did not score their first run until the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to a sac fly from Hollon to bring Carlisle in for the lone run. Even so, the Indians couldn’t get back on the scoreboard to send the game to extra innings.
Wetumpka finished with seven hits in the game spread throughout the lineup, but the notable contribution came from Hollon, who finished with two hits and one run scored. Arant and Adams split pitching duties, where they combined for three strikeouts on the day.
Although the season came to a close, Wetumpka snatched another area championship and finished the season with a 43-7 record.
Late surge not enough as Mustangs bow out
The Stanhope Elmore softball team also made the trek to Gulf Shore for the AHSAA Class 6A Regionals tournament.
The Mustangs matched up with the Toros of Spanish Fort in the first game, where they fell 7-1. They struggled to get the offense going, finishing with just one hit belonging to Zoey Gipson. The defensive side of the ball did not fare so well either, Savannah Wyatt saw sole pitching duties where she surrendered 10 hits and seven runs, while striking out just one batter.
Stanhope Elmore’s next game was against Pike Road, where it found some offensive production. However, it was not enough to come away with a win, falling 7-5.
Wyatt, Hayden Bush and KK Lovejoy all finished with two hits on their stat line. Then Taylor Burkett and Taylor Jackson each got involved with one hit each. Wyatt again saw sole pitching duties where she surrendered 12 hits and seven runs, striking out two batters.
The Mustangs ended the season with a 10-23 final record after snatching the No. 2 seed in the Class 6A Area 4.