Former Wetumpka Indian Kavosiey Smoke has been named to the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Smoke was an All-State running back in his time at Wetumpka, leading the team to the state championship.
His senior year, Smoke put up 1,508 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Smoke then committed to continuing his football career at the University of Kentucky, where he played for four years.
Smoke had 292 career carries for the Wildcats for a total of 1,583 rushing yards – 21st on Kentucky’s career rushing list. He averaged 5.42 yards per carry, seventh all-time for Kentucky. Smoke graduated from Kentucky in 2022 and decided to continue his career as a graduate transfer.
With his last year of eligibility, Smoke played under coach Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado. During his time as a Buffalo, Smoke played in 10 games and had two rushing attempts although he mainly saw time on special teams.
As a new member of the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic, Smoke will be the varsity running backs coach.