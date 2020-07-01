Getting one player’s name on the invite list to the annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association showcase in Troy is a big deal in itself but teams across Elmore County saw that accomplishment come in waves over the last week as the invitations started racking up. Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore and Elmore County will each have multiple players representing their schools at the showcase next week with six players from Wetumpka leading the way.
“I was a little surprised, especially with the selection process being everyone in the state,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “Having six is shocking but they deserve it. They were all excited. They don’t see this as an individual thing so they are ready to get going together.”
This year’s showcase will work a little different than those in years past as players will be separated by class instead of JV and varsity.
Wetumpka will be represented in both groups. Kyle Morrison, Garritt Terrell, Dawson Fuller and Jackson Ray will participate with the older group for classes of 2021 and 2022. Jaxon Shineflew and Ty Brooks will play in the showcase for classes of 2023 and 2024.
“For our program to send six is very special and lets us know where we are as a program,” Dismukes said. “We know we have some great players and this is special for each individual player. And they get to experience it with some teammates.”
Elmore County is not far behind Wetumpka’s count as the Panthers also had six players invited and are expecting five of them to attend the camp. Rising juniors Cole Downey, Nassin Bryan and Sean Darnell will join the older group while Jabari Murphy and Brandon White will participate with the younger players.
“It’s really good to have one kid good enough to make it and it’s great for exposure for the program to have that many,” ECHS coach Michael Byrd said. “It makes you feel good about the future. Getting that many kids in front of coaches will bring more exposure for everyone else on the team for the next few years.”
Byrd said it will be good for those players to have teammates with them to feel more comfortable on the field and take the pressure off when the spotlight is on them.
“I just tell them, ‘Don’t try to do too much, just relax and play your baseball,’” Byrd said. “It helps when you have friends there and it takes some of the nerves off. They know people are watching them but that will help them relax more.”
Players are hoping that extra exposure will pay off down the line in the form of college scholarships but it could also help prepare the players to perform in situations with higher stakes through their high school careers.
“The more exposure they get earlier, it’s easier to deal with later on,” Byrd said. “They can get used to people watching them play. It just becomes part of it.”
Stanhope Elmore will also be represented as rising senior Chase Eddings will be a part of the older showcase while reigning 2020 Elmore County Cy Young winner Collin Woodham will compete in the younger age group.
The showcase for the younger players is Sunday through Tuesday, while the event for the older players is Tuesday through Friday.