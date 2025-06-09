The trend of Indians in the North-South All-Star game continues with Wetumpka rising senior Logan Fawcett named to the South baseball team.
He has contributed to Wetumpka for the past couple seasons, sitting atop most of the offensive statistics during that time. Also, Fawcett has nailed down his future by announcing his commitment to Gadsden State in April.
“Logan has played a bunch of baseball here since he's been here and he's one of our guys,” Wetumpka baseball coach Russ Brooks said. “In a way, if he doesn't go, we don't go. He’s a very talented player, and it's a really good honor for him to make that team. We've had some really good players in the past make that team, and Logan's got a chance to kind of lay his mark on this program, just like others have in the past. And he's kind of one of those guys for us.”
Fawcett is not the first, and certainly not the last Indian to be named to the North-South team. However, he further pushes the needle to the successful culture that surrounds the Wetumpka baseball program.
“I really believe Wetumpka does a really good job of setting kids up for success,” Brooks said. “The overall program with Bear Woods, the AD, and Kyle Futral, the principal, kind of lets us do some things, and they set us up for success. In that regard, for sure, if you want to play college baseball, Wetumpka High School is the place to come, in my opinion.”
The North-South All-Star game will allow Fawcett to show what he brings to the plate with a plethora of eyes on him. He will get to compete alongside, and against, some of the top rising seniors in the state, an opportunity Brooks believes will teach him a lot.
“It's always good to be challenged,” Brooks said. “In today's time, I think people shy away, not so much the kids or the players, but people shy away from opportunities to go play with the really, really good people because they're scared to fail. This is one of those events where, for Logan, everybody in this game is a good player. You got to learn to fail in this game, as much as you have to succeed, because to succeed is easy.”
All-Star Week will be July 21-26.