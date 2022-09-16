The Edgewood Academy football team suffered another lopsided loss on Friday night.
Lowndes Academy beat Edgewood Academy, 34-7, in a non-region matchup. The Wildcats, now 1-3 on the season, lost their second game of the season by at least 27 points.
Edgewood Academy’s defense gave up 331 rushing yards on the night while the offense mustered up only 136 yards of offense and no touchdowns.
The game started off bad for Edgewood as the Wildcats were set to kick the opening kickoff. Lowndes Academy’s Luke Lovell, a senior receiver, returned the kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead.
That was just the beginning of the onslaught as running back Cooper Dansby scored on a 49-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to lead, 14-0.
Lovell scored his second touchdown of the night in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run, and Edgewood was finally able to get on the board late in the first half.
After forcing a punt, Gabe LeMaster returned a punt 30 yards for the Wildcats’ lone touchdown on the night, to cut the lead to 21-7.
The Rebels scored two more touchdowns on the ground in the second half as Kasen Dismukes scored on touchdown runs of six and five yards to push the lead to 34-7.
Edgewood’s offense was held to little on the night as they rushed for only 38 yards on 35 attempts. LeMaster had 12 rushes for negative-1 yards Bradley Boone had 18 rushes for 20 yards.
LeMaster was the team’s leading receiver and tackler with three catches for 54 yards on the night, and six tackles on defense.
Boone recorded five tackles and one interception. Edgewood Academy returns home next week to face Fort Dale Academy.