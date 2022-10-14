A little flash and lots of defense gave Stanhope Elmore its first close victory.
The Mustangs defense held Pike Road twice in the red-zone to come out with a 14-13 victory.
Pike Road almost pulled the victory.
The visiting Patriots were driving just inside the 20-yard-line with the less than a minute to go. Mustang linebacker Donnie Arnold put a hit on the Pike Road quarterback knocking the ball loose. Karnovious Cunningham picked up the ball and ran it back nearly 70-yards. The Mustangs took a knee to close out the win.
“It was a very defensive game,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “We both had multiple turnovers. We were forced into five interceptions. It was a defensive struggle.”
Bradford’s defense also stopped Pike Road at the 1-yard-line as the Patriots were trying to score.
Bradford’s team pulled out the ole’ hook and ladder for one of its touchdowns. Jackson Thomas made the catch and then pitched it to Tevin Landrum who scored from about 15-yards out.
“We had to do a little razzle dazzle,” Bradford said.
Bradford said the win means a lot especially to his seniors who likely played their last game in Millbrook.
“We have been beat pretty good twice,” Bradford said. “The other games we have played have been close games just like this but we have come out on the wrong end of all them. For us to actually win a close was great. It was senior night. Their last game on our field for those guys. It was really good for them to win their last game here.”
Stanhope needs help getting into the playoffs but will travel to Park Crossing and Minor to close out the regular season.
Bradford is hopeful the win will provide motivation for the Mustangs to work in practice.
“We have to clean up a lot of things,” Bradford said. “We got to clean up our turnovers. We took a big step in winning the close game tonight. We just got to keep doing the things we are doing and build off this momentum. We have got to take care of the football a little better.”