Stanhope Elmore’s first win of the 2022 season couldn’t have come at a better time.
Stanhope Elmore beat Russell County, 35-21, in the AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 opener on Friday night. The Mustangs are now 1-2, but 1-0 in area play.
Stanhope Elmore, which has seen its offense falter and fail to execute at crucial times in the first two games of the season, saw none of that on Friday night. The Mustangs’ offense was firing on all cylinders and scored every time they needed a touchdown.
“It was great. We finally put together a full game. We executed in all phases after struggling in the first couple of games. We played good in those games, but kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We put it all together tonight and played a great football game.”
The Mustangs’ offense looked to begin with a struggle, but brought it together after a scoreless first quarter. Driving down the field early in the second quarter, quarterback Jacob Bryant hit receiver Israel Baker on a screen pass and Baker took the ball 55 yards for the touchdown.
On the following Russell County possession, defensive lineman Terry Burke picked up a fumble and ran it all the way back for a touchdown and Stanhope led, 14-0, with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Russell County was able to cut the lead to one point with a touchdown in the closing minute of the first half and another touchdown to start the third quarter, but he PAT was missed and Stanhope still led, 14-13.
Desperately needing a response, Stanhope Elmore instantly drove down the field and got a touchdown.
Jackson Thomas, out of the wildcat formation, ran in a short touchdown to put the Mustangs up, 21-13. They extended their lead another touchdown late in the third quarter when Bryant hit tight end Colton Walls for a short touchdown pass to go up, 28-13.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Bradford said of Walls. “He’s a big player with big hands and always makes the tough catches. He blocks so hard too and plays hard in practice. He does it in all phases of the game.”
Russell County didn’t go away, however, and scored another touchdown on a Drew Pickett touchdown run with six minutes left to cut the lead to 28-21.
Jackson Thomas and the Mustangs were having nothing to do with a comeback though. After driving down the field, Thomas scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to put Stanhope Elmore up, 35-21, with less than a minute in the game.
“They did a good job of taking Jackson out of the passing game, so we had to find different ways to get him the ball. We want the ball in his hands in any way possible.”