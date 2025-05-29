One of the most illustrious players in Wetumpka's softball history made sure she went out with a bang.
Senior Lily Davenport has been one of the most productive players since initially joining the team her freshman year. She burst onto the scene with a .368 batting average and 56 hits in her first year. Then as a sophomore continued her success finishing with a .425 batting average and 76 hits as one of the main contributors to Wetumpka’s 2023 AHSAA Class 6A state championship. Davenport was also named to the All-State first team after her sophomore year.
“Lily goes all the way back,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “She had a huge impact her sophomore year, early on in her career was one of the main factors to our state championship run.”
Her junior year was much of the same, but Davenport saved her best for last.
En route to the Indians' run to the Class 6A regional tournament in Mobile, she stayed atop the team in almost every major offensive category. Davenport led the team with a .541 batting average and a team-high 86 hits, which ranks second all-time in a single season for Wetumpka. She also led the team with 66 RBIs, which ranks third all-time in a single season — also adding 17 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 65 runs scored. For her efforts, Davenport is the 2025 Elmore County Softball Player of the Year.
With it all said and done, Davenport ranks second in school history with 277 career hits and second in RBIs with 213. What has played a major role in how she performs is the mindset she has when she touches the field.
“I have always really just focused on staying consistent,” Davenport said. “I knew that a lot of players go through really high highs and really low lows, so my main focus has always just been to stay consistent throughout all of my seasons and just really focus on being calm in the box and being a calm player overall.”
However, her impact goes much further than what she does on the field. Otwell has coached many standout players in his career, all of who exuded great leadership capabilities. Davenport is no different as a leader, but she does so in a different way.
“The one thing that I know this program and really the team, is going to miss most about Lily is just her presence every day,” Otwell said. “Lily always showed up ready to work and was very positive. Lily is one of the most positive people I've ever been around and she played that way. She trusted her work, but when anything, if any adversity, was set in this program or this team, Lily was always the positive one with a positive approach, whether it be a player or whatever situation.”
Although her time as an Indian has come to an end, her playing career has not. Davenport signed with Anderson University back in November of last year, a Division II school in South Carolina, and expects to continue her success at the next level. But knows her time at Wetumpka has set her in a great position to succeed.
“Playing with really high competitors has been a great help just getting around those good athletes and getting to play with them and watch them,” Davenport said. “But with Wetumpka as a whole, just the whole environment of the team is very supportive. My coaches have always pushed me to be better, and we're always open to letting me get extra work or helping me figure out my swinging — little stuff like that has been super helpful.”