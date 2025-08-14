Editor’s Note: This is a part of a series featuring the up-and-coming players throughout Elmore County.
Elmore County is looking for their fourth-straight playoff appearance under Kyle Caldwell after a zero-win season in 2021 before he took over. Despite three straight appearances, the Panthers have yet to move past the first round of the playoffs. This year, they’re looking to go beyond the first round of the playoffs and also notch the home-field advantage. With 10 of 11 starters returning on offense, Elmore County is confident they can continue the streak this year and go further.
Gage Davis
A multisport star athlete for Elmore County, Davis is returning as the starting quarterback this season. He switched into the position last season, but this year, he’s taking on the entire mantle under Caldwell. Last season Davis threw for a total of 841 yards, as well as nine touchdowns. Davis’s athleticism and throwing ability combined with the various offensive threats will make him a key player.
Braylon Jackson
Elmore County is a team that specializes in the run game, a lot of that is credited to the strength of their offensive line. They averaged 175.6 rushing yards per game last season, for a total of 1932. As only a sophomore, Jackson notched four offers from NCAA Division I programs. He will be a major factor in the offensive line this season.
Tate McNeeley
McNeeley is a versatile athlete and a threat on offense, defense and special teams. Last season at receiver, McNeeley led the team with 406 receiving yards – third-most in the region. At kicker, McNeeley averaged 42.5 yards per kickoff, with 23 PATs. He was second in the region for PAT. In one way or another, McNeeley makes an impact every game. Teams will have a hard time limiting his impact.
Tyler Payton
One of the two key running backs in the program, Payton is expected to make an impact on both sides of the football this season as a defensive back as well as a rusher. Payton accounted for nearly a third of Elmore County’s rushing yards last season, putting up 497 as only a sophomore – the second most on the team. He also had 55 tackles on the season, the fifth most on the team.
Connor Pike
At linebacker, Pike is a force to be reckoned with. With his strong, athletic build Pike is an equal threat to the pass rush and when he drops back into coverage. Pike led Elmore County in total tackles last season as a junior, with 74 tackles. He also put up 3 sacks for the Panthers, ranking at twelfth in the region for sack yards. Pike is replacing Jackson Mann as the face of this physical defense.